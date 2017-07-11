Russia-Ukraine updates: POWs, civilians 'tortured' in occupied south

Russia's armed forces are torturing prisoners of war and civilians in southern Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged Saturday.

The rights group said it carried out interviews with dozens of people in the occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, revealing 42 cases where Russian forces had either made civilians disappear or otherwise arbitrarily detained them.

Some had not had any contact with the outside world and many had been tortured.

HRW also documented the torture of three members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces who were POWs. Two of them died.

The non-profit agency said the purpose of the abuse seemed to be to obtain information and to instill fear so that people would accept the Russian occupation.

"Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness," said Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 23.

White House announces fresh military package for Ukraine

The United States has signed off on another $270 million (€264 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

The aid includes four new M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, taking to 20 the number of Himars delivered to Kyiv.

Ukraine has called the Himars, which can precisely strike targets within 80 kilometers (50 miles), a game-changer in countering Russia.

The Pentagon said Ukraine would also receive up to 580 Phoenix Ghosts — small and highly portable drones that detonate on their targets.

The latest aid also includes 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and four Command Post Vehicles, armored posts that can function as operations centers on the battlefield.

More than half of the aid comes from a $40 billion package for Ukraine approved by Congress in May.

Zelenskyy hails UN-brokered grain export deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed satisfaction with the deal signed with Russia allowing for the export of millions of tons of grain from his country's Black Sea ports.

Russian forces blockaded Ukrainian ports during the first stage of February's invasion, sparking soaring prices and food shortages in many parts of the world. The agreement means grain exports can start flowing again, alongside security checks on ships.

The document signed in Istanbul on Friday was "fully in line with Ukraine's interests," Zelenskyy said in his Friday night video address.

"Now we can not only resume the work of our Black Sea ports, but also maintain the necessary protection for them," he added.

The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Watch video 01:47 Ukraine, Russia sign deal to restart grain exports

Lithuania lifts ban on Kaliningrad rail transit

Lithuania has lifted a ban on the rail transport of sanctioned goods in and out of Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad, according to the RIA news agency.

Last week, the European Union said that the transit ban only affected road transit.

The Kaliningrad region borders Poland and Lithuania and relies on the import of goods from the rest of Russia through EU territory.

Lithuania stopped Russia from sending sanctioned goods via rail to Kaliningrad in June.

Zelensky adviser:1,000 Russian troops encircled in Kherson region

More than 1,000 Russian soldiers have been surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Oleksiy Arestovych said the Russians had been caught in a "tactical encirclement" not far from the village of Vysokopillya after an unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian lines.

Ukraine's army recently launched several counteroffensives in the Kherson region, which has been largely under Moscow's control since the invasion began in February.

In its latest update, British military intelligence said the Russian forces' supply lines west of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region are increasingly at risk.

German-Polish tank plan not going as planned

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has admitted that a circular swap plan for indirect arms deliveries to Ukraine is not working as planned.

However, she rejected the sharp criticism from the Polish government, which accused Germany of deception

The proposed deal involved Poland sending Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, while Poland would receive newer replacements from Germany or other allies. This would allow Ukraine to quickly obtain heavy military equipment that they were used to operating without extensive training on new technology.

But Warsaw accused Berlin of offering older tanks to replace those Poland was sending to Ukraine.

Baerbock hit back, telling an event for Bild newspaper that there was no deception. She admitted that the plan was "unsatisfactory for both sides," but seemed to be "the best and quickest way [of helping Ukraine] at the time."

Catch up on DW's Ukraine content

Germany currently hosts around 900,000 Ukrainian refugees. Despite the improved security situation around Kyiv and the West, many are reticent about returning home.

Western sanctions on Russia are starting to bite. But growing ties between Moscow and Tehran could help President Vladimir Putin discover how to circumvent the curbs.

Despite rumors that Minsk's forces could join the war in Ukraine, Belarussian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told DW the concerns are probably unfounded.

mm/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)