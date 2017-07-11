Russia-Ukraine updates: Istanbul inspectors clear grain ship headed for Lebanon

The first grain ship to leave Ukraine since the war began passed inspection and was heading through the Bosporus en route to Lebanon on Wednesday.

Last month, Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertilizer export agreement between Russia and Ukraine. It is hoped the vessel en route to Lebanon will be the first of many which will ease a global food security crisis.

The Razoni ship left the port of Odesa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tons of corn. It docked at the entrance of the Bosporus Strait on Tuesday night, before leaving on Wednesday.

The ship was inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel working at a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

Kyiv said it had 17 more ships ready and loaded with agricultural products awaiting approval to leave.

Ukraine's ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, said the vessel was expected to arrive in Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city, in four to five days.

The European Union is unsure exactly how many Ukrainians have returned to their war-torn homeland after initially being given temporary protected status within the bloc.

"We don't know exactly how many people have really decided to go back," the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in reference to the 3.9 million Ukrainians who had signed up for the scheme which allows them to move and work freely in the EU.

The bloc has "so far seen extremely few people that have deregistered" after claiming special protection status, she told reporters.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, all 27 EU member states agreed to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and offer quick protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

jsi/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)