Ukraine updates: IAEA to probe 'dirty bomb' allegations

The UN nuclear agency plans to send the experts to Ukraine this week to probe Russia's "dirty bomb" claims. Meanwhile, a Polish general is set to lead the EU training mission for Ukrainian troops. DW has the latest.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said late Thursday it would send an observer mission to Ukraine this week following allegations by Russia that Kyiv is planning to deploy a so-called "dirty bomb" containing radioactive material.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that experts will carry out inspections at two locations in Ukraine "to detect any diversion of nuclear material under safeguards, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations and assure that there are no undeclared nuclear material and activities."

The agency said this followed a request by Ukraine issued in response to claims, without evidence, by Moscow that Kyiv is working on a bomb with nuclear material. According to the Kremlin, the deployment on Ukrainian territory would be a false flag operation designed to discredit Moscow.

In turn, this has raised fears in the West and Ukraine that Russia might detonate a "dirty bomb" — meaning a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material to blame the Ukrainian side and create a pretext for military escalation, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

The ruse with the dirty bomb: A sign of Putin’s weakness? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, October 28:

Russia-installed official says Kherson civilian 'evacuations' completed

The head of Moscow-annexed Crimea has said the movement of civilians from occupied Kherson by Russia's forces amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive were "completed", after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko.

"The work to organise residents leaving the left side of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed," Sergei Aksyonov said.

Kherson is one of four regions in southern Ukraine annexed by Russia following illegal referendums in September.

Ukrainian forces are surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia's foothold on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which divides the region and the country.

Russian forces transitioned to defensive posture in Ukraine — UK defense ministry

In the last six weeks there has been a clear move from Russian ground forces to transition to a long-term, defensive posture on most areas of the front line in Ukraine, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update.

"This is likely due to a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations," the update read.

UK Defense Ministry also said that even if Russia succeeds in consolidating long-term defensive lines in Ukraine, its operational design will remain vulnerable.

Polish general to lead EU training mission for Ukrainian troops

Polish General Piotr Trytek has been appointed to lead a European Union mission to train Ukrainian troops, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The bloc agreed earlier this month to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to boost the country's military capability.

"Polish officer, Gen. Piotr Trytek ... will lead the international military training mission for the Ukrainian army," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "It is a huge responsibility, but also recognition of Poland's position in the international arena."

EUMAM Ukraine will be headquartered in Brussels with operational command centres in Poland and Germany. Most training will take place in Poland.

Turkish drone maker to build plant in Ukraine within two years

Turkish defense company Baykar is planning to complete construction of a manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years, its chief executive Haluk Bayraktar said. The company has gained a good reputation for its drones' success in thwarting Russian forces.

The company also hopes to "soon" be able to counter "kamikaze" drones in Ukraine, such as the Russian-operated Iranian drones that have been threatening critical infrastructure.

"Soon our Bayraktar TB2 and Akincis will have air-to-air missiles; not only to engage drones but other enemy aircraft ... we are doing our tests," Bayraktar said.

The aerial drones supplied to Ukraine by Baykar were instrumental in the defense against Russian armor and anti-aircraft systems in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion.

As part of an agreement between Turkey and Ukraine, signed just before Russia's February 24 invasion, Baykar had agreed to build its second manufacturing plant in Ukraine.

Biden says Putin's talk of nuclear weapons is 'dangerous'

US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Putin, in a speech on Thursday, played down a nuclear standoff with the West, insisting Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons and had only responded to nuclear "blackmail" from Western leaders.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said.

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

Hundreds of Ukrainian cultural sites have been affected by the Russian invasion. UNESCO is using satellite imagery to keep track and prepare recovery.

dh/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)