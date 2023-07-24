  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Greece
Women's World Cup
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attacks in Moscow

5 hours ago

Russia, which has been waging a war against Ukraine for 17 months, accused its neighbor of launching a "terrorist" attack. Two buildings, including one not far from the Defense Ministry, were reportedly hit in Moscow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UIK4
The damaged roof of a building hit by one of the drones in Moscow
Numerous drones have made their way into Moscow's airspace in recent monthsImage: Valery Sharifulin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday morning that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

The ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed during the operation.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties," it added.

According to reports from the TASS news agency, one of the drones fell on Komsomolsky Prospekt — close to Russia's Defense Ministry — while the other struck a business center located on Likhacheva Street near one of Moscow's main ring roads.

Reports of recent attacks in Russia

There have been several reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on targets within Russia over previous months, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility. At the same time, Russia has unleashed hundreds of drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, drones had already been shot down over the capital at the beginning of July. Russian authorities had also said houses were damaged and people were wounded in a drone attack on Moscow at the end of May.

President Vladimir Putin has called for improving the country's air defense as several attacks have been reported for weeks in Russia, mainly in regions near the borders with Ukraine.

ss/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo applauds after casting his ballot in Madrid

Spain election: Conservatives win but fall short of majority

Politics35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

SocietyJuly 22, 202303:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

PoliticsJuly 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pictured in March 2023.

The 'firewall' to Germany's far-right is crumbling

The 'firewall' to Germany's far-right is crumbling

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greece | Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

Fires force mass evacuations on Greek island Rhodes

Fires force mass evacuations on Greek island Rhodes

Climate13 hours ago02:10 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage