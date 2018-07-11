 Rosa Parks′ house to be sold at auction in New York | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Rosa Parks' house to be sold at auction in New York

The family home of US civil rights activist Rosa Parks is to be sold off to raise money for a foundation in her name. Last year, a Berlin-based artist dismantled the house and shipped it to the German capital.

Artist Ryan Mendoza stands next to Rosa Park's house in Berlin (AFP/Getty Images)

The wooden house that was once home to Rosa Parks, the black woman who famously refused to give up her bus seat to a white person, is to go under the hammer in the US later this month.

Guernsey's auctioneers will hold a midsummer sale on July 25 & 26 that features several items related to African-American history and culture, including the tiny building.

National treasure

Arlan Ettinger, of the New York-based auction house, said the two-story structure, which the civil rights activist lived in for many years, was not much to look at, but is a "national treasure" for what it represents.

The wood-framed house, which once stood in Detroit, had been set to be demolished, until it was bought for $500 by Parks' niece, Rhea McDCauley, and donated to Berlin-based American artist Ryan Mendoza.

Read more: Of 'white guys on the Moon' and black America

Watch video 01:18
Now live
01:18 mins.

Rosa Parks' House parked in Berlin

He had the property dismantled and shipped to his home in the German capital where he reassembled it in his backyard.

The house drew hundreds of visitors until it was dismantled again, shipped back across the Atlantic, and put on display at a university in the US state of Rhode Island.

Mendoza has since been searching for a permanent home for the delicate structure, which he believes can probably only be rebuilt one more time.

"It's a wonderful way to present the house again to the American people. Let them decide what this house is worth," the artist said.

Rosa Park pictured on Montgomery bus (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

In December 1955, Rosa Parks' single act of nonviolent resistance sparked the Montgomery bus boycott

Read more: Black America through the lens: Gordon Parks exhibition opens in Frankfurt

Park's legacy fund to benefit

The proceeds from the sale will go in part to a foundation set up by McCauley to help preserve her aunt's legacy, Mendoza and Guernsey's said.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

Her action inspired the local black community to boycott the local bus service for more than a year.

Watch video 02:22
Now live
02:22 mins.

Struggle for racial equality continues in US

But she continued to receive death threats for many years after the incident, and was fired from her job at a local department store.

Her family says Parks stayed in the home — owned by her brother — along with 17 others relatives.

She went on to work with civil rights groups for most of the rest of her life. She died in 2005, aged 92.

mm (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Rosa Parks' House parked in Berlin 

Nobody in the USA was interested in keeping the house of civil rights' activist Rosa Parks. So, the artist Ryan Mendoza decided to demolish and rebuild it in his backyard in Berlin. (18.05.2017)  

Israeli 'Rosa Parks' causes storm by refusing to go to the back of the bus

The simmering conflict between religious and secular Israelis threatened to overspill after Tanya Rosenblit stayed in her seat on a bus when Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men demanded that she move to the back. (16.01.2012)  

Why Rosa Parks' house now stands in Berlin

The city of Detroit wanted to destroy the former house of Rosa Parks, "the first lady of civil rights." Her family didn't allow that to happen. It was moved to Berlin, to the garden of artist Ryan Mendoza. (07.04.2017)  

Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner dies aged 27

The daughter of Eric Garner became a leading civil rights activist in the United States after her father was killed by a police chokehold. Her family said that "no one gave her justice." (31.12.2017)  

Of 'white guys on the Moon' and black America

The Moon landings were a success for American science – but not for African-Americans, as historian Neil Maher tells DW. (01.06.2018)  

US city of Ferguson hires veteran black police chief, Delrish Moss

After a civil rights investigation uncovered injustices in the city of Ferguson, that saw rioting following the killing of an unarmed black man by police, a new chief has been hired. Delrish Moss is a community expert. (10.05.2016)  

Black America through the lens: Gordon Parks exhibition opens in Frankfurt

Photographer Gordon Parks captured some of the most pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement while exposing the realities of oppression and poverty. A show in Frankfurt shows some of his most celebrated works. (22.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rosa Parks' House parked in Berlin  

Struggle for racial equality continues in US  

Related content

Deutschland Haus von Rosa Parks in Berlin

Why Rosa Parks' house now stands in Berlin 07.04.2017

The city of Detroit wanted to destroy the former house of Rosa Parks, "the first lady of civil rights." Her family didn't allow that to happen. It was moved to Berlin, to the garden of artist Ryan Mendoza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Ingmar Bergman (picture-alliance/dpa/Ekstromer)

The 11 best movies of iconic filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

Honored as Best Director of All Time in Cannes in 1997, the Swedish director is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of cinematic history.  

Books

Terezia Mora (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. 

Arts.21

Bildergalerie Deutsche Bands Neu! Kraut (Peter Lindbergh)

1968 and music: Krautrock

Krautrock was musical experimentation in its purest form. For late-1960s' West German rockers, it was a psychedelic call to freedom. Bands like Tangerine Dream, Can and early Kraftwerk defined a generation. Now they've been rediscovered. 

Arts.21

Aachen - Ausstellung Flashes of the Future - Renato Guttuso, Maggio 1968 - Giornale Murale (VG Bildkunst/Carl Brunn)

Art and the flower-power generation

In the late 1960s, the world was in uproar. Artists joined protest movements, and created subversive, radical and disturbing performances and happenings. An exhibition at the Ludwig Forum in Aachen looks at the movement’s avant-garde. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  