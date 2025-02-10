Romania president resigns amid populist pressure

Romania's centrist president has stepped down following pressure from opposition far-right parties after a presidential election was annulled in December amid accusations of Russian meddling.

Romania's centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, announced his resignation in an emotional address Monday, saying he was stepping down to "spare" his country from the crisis that followed a cancelled presidential vote last year.

A second runoff vote for the presidential race was due December, but were called off amid claims of Russian meddling following a first-round victory by far-right candidate Calin Georgescu.

The first round of the presidential vote that was held on November 24 propelled pro-Russian ultranationalist Georgescu from relative obscurity to the top of the race. Still, he won only 22.9% of the vote, which was far short of the majority needed to win outright.

Georgescu was meant to compete in a runoff vote on December 8. But Romania's top court made an unprecedented move two days before the runoff to cancel the presidential race after declassified Romanian intelligence reports revealed Russian interference in the vote.

Iohannis's tenure as president — he has already served a maximum of two five-year terms — was then extended. He said he would remain in office until a successor was chosen in a fresh first round of presidential elections set for May 2025.

Romanian president under pressure from populist parties

Iohannis, a pro-EU politician, has been under pressure by far-right parties ever since the failed vote in December.

Last month, tens of thousands of Romanians took part in protests called by the far-right criticizing the canceled vote.

Georgescu, who won the first, annulled, vote, said that throwing out the results had amounted to a "formalized coup d'etat."

Several opposition parties, including the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), the nationalist S.O.S party and the Party of Young People, had sought Iohannis' ouster through an impeachment motion.

Some lawmakers from the governing coalition were also expected to vote in favor of suspending the president.

Iohannis says impeachment endeavor will have long-lasting consequences

"In a few days, the Romanian Parliament will vote on my suspension and Romania will go into crisis... This whole endeavor will have effects internally and unfortunately also externally," Iohannis said.

Iohannis has held office since 2014 and said in his address that he "never violated the Constitution," adding that the consequences of his ouster would be highly negative for his country.

Romania, an EU member since 2007, and a NATO member since 2004, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russian forces. It is home to NATO's most important antimissile defense facility in the region.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn