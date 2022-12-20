Rolling for Gold

Lilly Stoephasius is 15 years old and one of the best skateboarders in the world. Three-time German champion, second in Europe, third at the world championship: Now her focus is the 2024 Olympics. How does she mix her successes with school and the life of a teenager? We joined her during training in Sweden, in her everyday life in Berlin and at the World Skateboarding Championship in Rio.
Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.