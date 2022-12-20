Rolling for Gold

12/20/2022 December 20, 2022

Lilly Stoephasius is 15 years old and one of the best skateboarders in the world. Three-time German champion, second in Europe, third at the world championship: Now her focus is the 2024 Olympics. How does she mix her successes with school and the life of a teenager? We joined her during training in Sweden, in her everyday life in Berlin and at the World Skateboarding Championship in Rio.