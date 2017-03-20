Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Roger Cicero was one of Germany's best-known jazz performers. His career spanned almost 15 years, making him one of Germany's most beloved musical celebrities. He died in March 2016 at the young age of 45.
After growing up in a musical family and studying jazz, Roger Cicero launched his career performing jazz, swing and big band music. By 2006, he had become a household name in Germany. In 2007, he represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinksi, performing "Frauen regier'n die Welt." Cicero was widely known for his interpretations of Frank Sinatra songs.
With his latest album, "Was immer auch kommt," the jazz and pop singer from Hamburg has definitely put more emphasis on pop than big band sounds. But the fans still love it and boosted it to number four in the charts. In a radio interview, Cicero revealed why he drove some of his team crazy during production.
