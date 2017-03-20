Visit the new DW website

Roger Cicero

Roger Cicero was one of Germany's best-known jazz performers. His career spanned almost 15 years, making him one of Germany's most beloved musical celebrities. He died in March 2016 at the young age of 45.

After growing up in a musical family and studying jazz, Roger Cicero launched his career performing jazz, swing and big band music. By 2006, he had become a household name in Germany. In 2007, he represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinksi, performing "Frauen regier'n die Welt." Cicero was widely known for his interpretations of Frank Sinatra songs.

PopXport-Quiz: the original version of "What If" 20.03.2017

Take part in our quiz, and win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "What If."

Roger Cicero album released posthumously 16.03.2017

A year after the German jazz singer's untimely death at the age of 45, a collection of Roger Cicero's best-loved songs have been released. The disc includes two previously unheard tracks.
A year after Bowie's death: Why music lives on in 2017 09.01.2017

David Bowie passed away a year ago on January 10, followed by other iconic stars, such as Prince and Leonard Cohen. Some hyperbolically declared 2016 "the year music died." Is there any truth to the "curse of 2016"?

PopXport - The German Music Magazine 08.04.2016

This time PopXport meets celebrated electronic music trio Moderat and looks at the indie-pop band project Get Well Soon. Also on the show: reggae from Dellé and Gentleman, as well as pop from Max Giesinger.
German jazz singer Roger Cicero dies, aged 45 29.03.2016

Germany's best-known jazz performer has died after being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. His career spanned almost 15 years, making him one of Germany's most beloved musical celebrities.
Roger Cicero: Germany's jazz talent 29.03.2016

He was known for many things: his elaborate collection of hats, his lighthearted take on musical standards and his youthful brilliance. People had come to expect many things of Roger Cicero - just not his untimely death.
Roger Cicero - the soul crooner is back 18.03.2016

Roger Cicero had just cut a live album of Frank Sinatra hits when he collapsed in autumn, 2015. The cause was a protracted respiratory illness. Now the New German Swing crooner is heading back out on tour.
PopXport - The German Music Magazine 18.03.2016

This week, PopXport listens to the debut studio album by folk-pop band AnnenMayKantereit. We chat with soul singer Roger Cicero in Hamburg and take in more music by Stereoact, Jamie-Lee Kriewitz, Kenay and Mr. President.
Roger Cicero: Tribute to Frank Sinatra 14.12.2015

On December 12th, Frank Sinatra would've turned 100. Xavier Naidoo, Yvonne Catterfeld and Sasha join Roger Cicero in new interpretations of such Ol' Blue Eyes hits as "My Way" and "New York, New York."
PopXport - The German Music Magazine 14.12.2015

Roger Cicero sings Frank Sinatra. The German pop and jazz singer is swingin' the charts with the concert recording of his tribute to 'the Voice'. And we party with the dancehall band Culcha Candela.
Roger Cicero - Hitmaker in a Hat 26.04.2014

With his latest album, "Was immer auch kommt," the jazz and pop singer from Hamburg has definitely put more emphasis on pop than big band sounds. But the fans still love it and boosted it to number four in the charts. In a radio interview, Cicero revealed why he drove some of his team crazy during production.
Quiz 02.06.2012

In each edition of PopXport we play a video clip where your challenge is to identify a detail. What does the girl take pictures with? a) instant camera b) camera phone c) SLR camera This week's prize package includes CDs by Kreator, Roger Cicero, Ivy Quainoo and a Baseballs DVD. The right answer to our quiz from May 18, 2012 was b) TV Tower. Congratulations to Colleen March from Phoenix, USA.

German grooves as the language of music 09.10.2009

German is rarely considered the language of love or pop songs, but a range of artists and bands have been proving otherwise, with songs in German topping the charts. Here's a selection of them.
Germany Swings Around Eurovision in Surprising National Final 09.03.2007

Germany has never fully recovered from its 2005 Eurovision debacle when it came last. But you can't say the Germans are not trying.