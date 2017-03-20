Roger Cicero was one of Germany's best-known jazz performers. His career spanned almost 15 years, making him one of Germany's most beloved musical celebrities. He died in March 2016 at the young age of 45.

After growing up in a musical family and studying jazz, Roger Cicero launched his career performing jazz, swing and big band music. By 2006, he had become a household name in Germany. In 2007, he represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinksi, performing "Frauen regier'n die Welt." Cicero was widely known for his interpretations of Frank Sinatra songs.