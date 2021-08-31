Ridley Scott is a British film director who has numerous blockbuster films under his belt, including "Blade Runner," "Alien" and "Gladiator."

Ridley Scott first worked on developing his artistic talent at London's Royal College of Art – where he helped found the film department – before he joined the BBC as a trainee set designer. He took a director's course, and started his filmmaking career working on popular police series and other TV films. The 1979 horror film "Alien" marked Scott's commercial breakthrough. Other popular films include "1492: Conquest of Paradise," the 1991 road movie "Thelma & Louise," the 1982 dystopian science fiction film "Blade Runner." His epic historical drama "Gladiator" won the Oscar for best picture in 2000.