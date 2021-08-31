Visit the new DW website

Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is a British film director who has numerous blockbuster films under his belt, including "Blade Runner," "Alien" and "Gladiator."

Ridley Scott first worked on developing his artistic talent at London's Royal College of Art – where he helped found the film department – before he joined the BBC as a trainee set designer. He took a director's course, and started his filmmaking career working on popular police series and other TV films. The 1979 horror film "Alien" marked Scott's commercial breakthrough. Other popular films include "1492: Conquest of Paradise," the 1991 road movie "Thelma & Louise," the 1982 dystopian science fiction film "Blade Runner." His epic historical drama "Gladiator" won the Oscar for best picture in 2000.

Spencer Actrees Kirsten Stewart

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 31.08.2021

There are 21 films competing for the Golden Lion, including a new work on Lady Di, "Spencer." Ridley Scott's "Last Duel" will premiere outside the competition.
ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und nur mit Urheber-Nennung! Szene des Films Blade Runner 2049 (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 05.10.2017 in die deutschen Kinos.

Why 'Blade Runner 2049' special effects are more than just 'boom' and 'bang' 05.03.2018

Gerd Nefzer has created stunning visual material for many international blockbusters. The German special effects artist talked to DW about his work on "Blade Runner 2049," for which he received an Oscar.
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, from left: Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, 2017. ph: Fabio Lovino/©TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ridley Scott movie reshoot: Reports reveal $1.5m gender pay gap 10.01.2018

Actress Michelle Williams was reportedly paid only 1% of what her male co-star Mark Wahlberg obtained for reshooting scenes of Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," following the Kevin Spacey scandal.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Charlie Plummer in a scene from All the Money in the World. (Fabio Lovino/Sony Pictures via AP) |

Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' premieres in Europe 22.12.2017

As the British director's latest film hits cinemas in Italy and Greece, DW looks back at his illustrious filmography full of cult titles and controversies.
UNDATIERT *** RIDLEY SCOTT (Geboren am 30. November 1937 in South Shields, England), britischer Film-Regisseur. Scott ist einer der renommiertesten und einflussreichsten Regisseure unserer Zeit. Er hat den modernen Hollywood-Action-Film bedeutend geprägt. Photo: Ridley Scott on the set of Black Rain (1989) Sir Ridley Scott (born 30 November 1937 in South Shields, South Tyneside), British film director and producer. He has directed some of cinema's modern classics, including Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982). kpa/Box | Verwendung weltweit

Ridley Scott's cult films 22.12.2017

British director Ridley Scott is a master of Hollywood cinema. His latest movie "All the Money in the World" is now coming to the cinemas.
'Blade Runner' director Ridley Scott turns 80 30.11.2017

As the prodigious British director Ridley Scott celebrates his 80th birthday, he is still making the bold, big budget films that have marked his 40-year career, including cult works such as "Blade Runner" and "Alien."

Bildnummer: 55127312 Datum: 06.05.2000 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 2000 - The Virgin Suicides - Movie Set May 06, 2000; Hollywood, CA, USA; Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, A.J. Cook, Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola s The Virgin Suicides . !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 2000 quer Bildnummer 55127312 Date 06 05 2000 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 2000 The Virgin suicides Movie Set May 06 2000 Hollywood Approx USA Leslie Hayman Kirsten Vapor a J Cook Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola S The Virgin suicides Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 2000 horizontal

KINO favorites: 7 great directing debuts 24.11.2017

The no-budget thriller that put Christopher Nolan on the road to "Batman," Ridley Scott's forgotten period drama and Steven Spielberg's humble beginnings with a monster truck: These first films launched stellar careers.

Kurz und schmerzlos | Verwendung weltweit

KINO Favorites: 7 great directorial debuts 24.11.2017

These low budget productions launched stellar careers: DW's KINO team picks its seven favorite director's first films.
Archiv 2014 Kevin Spacey attends Tribeca Talks: After the Movie: 'NOW: In the Wings on a World Stage' during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2014 in New York City | Verwendung weltweit

Kevin Spacey cut from a new Ridley Scott movie a month before release 09.11.2017

After the cancellation of the TV show "House of Cards," Kevin Spacey will be replaced in Scott's completed movie, "All the Money in the World," due in December. It is an "unprecedented move," comments the industry.

BLADE RUNNER, Harrison Ford (top), 1982. ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

8 reasons why 'Blade Runner' became a cult film 04.10.2017

Ridley Scott's science fiction film hit cinemas in 1982, later earning die-hard fans. "Blade Runner 2049," to be released on October 6 in the US, links to this legacy. But what makes "Blade Runner" a cult hit today?

'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen 04.10.2017

For many film fans, "Blade Runner 2049" is the most anticipated release of 2017. But the new movie's roots go back to 1982, when director Ridley Scott created the original science fiction cult classic.

ALIEN: COVENANT, Katherine Waterston, 2017. ph: Mark Rogers /TM and copyright © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved./ Courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'Alien: Covenant': The saga goes on 10.05.2017

The first film in the Oscar-winning "Alien" saga fascinated global audiences in 1979. A new chapter in the sci-fi series is now set to hit theaters with "Alien: Covenant" - said to be the creepiest film yet.
'Alien': Sci-fi that gives you the creeps 10.05.2017

Ridley Scott's "Alien," which burst into cinemas in 1979, haunted an entire generation of moviegoers and spawned one of the most successful sci-fi franchises of all time. "Alien: Covenant" is the latest to hit theaters.
epa04203375 (FILE) A black and white file photo dated 07 July 1993 shows Swiss artist H. R. Giger in Switzerland. Giger died on 12 May 2014 aged 74, according to Swiss media. He was a surrealist painter, sculptor, and set designer, and was part of the special effects team that won an Academy Award for Best Achievement for Visual Effects for their design work on the film 'Alien'. EPA/STR

HR Giger, creator of aliens and surrealist of Switzerland, is dead 13.05.2014

The Swiss surrealist HR Giger has died at the age of 74. Among many other achievements, he won an Oscar for the monster he created for Ridley Scott's "Alien."