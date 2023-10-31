  1. Skip to content
Reviving handloom weaving in Tamil Nadu

Prasanth Sundaramoorthy
October 31, 2023

The Nurpu collective is helping to revive India's traditional art of handloom weaving. The profits sustain families who might otherwise migrate for work — and the handloomed clothes are both comfortable and eco-friendly.

