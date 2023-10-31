Reviving handloom weaving in Tamil Nadu

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaReviving handloom weaving in Tamil NaduTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaPrasanth Sundaramoorthy10/31/2023October 31, 2023The Nurpu collective is helping to revive India's traditional art of handloom weaving. The profits sustain families who might otherwise migrate for work — and the handloomed clothes are both comfortable and eco-friendly.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y5w8Advertisement