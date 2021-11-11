 Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump′s shadow? | To the Point | DW | 11.11.2021

To the Point

Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump's shadow?

As Donald Trump contemplates a comeback: what would it mean for the Biden presidency and American democracy? Guests: Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Annika Brockschmidt (journalist and author)

DW Sendung | To the point - Rachel Tausendfreund

 

Rachel Tausendfreund from the German Marshall Fund, who argues that: "Trump remains a weak candidate. But a Trumpist Republican Party certainly poses a very real threat to American democracy

 

DW Sendung | To the point - Annika Brockschmidt

 

Annika Brockschmidt - author and journalist, specializing on the Christian Right in America. She believes that: “Trump has got the Republican rank and file in the palm of his hand. Add to that the Christian Right’s infrastructure, and democracy is taking a pounding."

 

DW Sendung | To the point - Matthew Karnitschnig

 

Matthew Karnitschnig – Chief Europe Correspondent at Politico. And Matthew says: 
"Trump has virtually no chance of winning again. America has learned its lesson."
 

