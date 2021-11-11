Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump's shadow?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As Donald Trump contemplates a comeback: what would it mean for the Biden presidency and American democracy? Guests: Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Annika Brockschmidt (journalist and author)
Rachel Tausendfreund from the German Marshall Fund, who argues that: "Trump remains a weak candidate. But a Trumpist Republican Party certainly poses a very real threat to American democracy
Annika Brockschmidt - author and journalist, specializing on the Christian Right in America. She believes that: “Trump has got the Republican rank and file in the palm of his hand. Add to that the Christian Right’s infrastructure, and democracy is taking a pounding."
Matthew Karnitschnig – Chief Europe Correspondent at Politico. And Matthew says:
"Trump has virtually no chance of winning again. America has learned its lesson."