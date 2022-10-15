  1. Skip to content
Restless Energy: Choreographer Hofesh Shechter

October 15, 2022

Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter is always on the move. He thrills audiences worldwide with his ecstatic choreographies, often set to rhythms that he composes himself. It comes as no surprise that he began on the drums.

https://p.dw.com/p/4DtOW

Hofesh Shechter is one of the most successful choreographers on the international dance scene. His pieces are high-energy, almost aggressive, brimming with ecstatic movement. In short - they’re emotional rollercoasters. His productions are often driven by rhythms that he composes himself. It comes as no surprise that he learned to play the drums. With names like 'Clowns', 'Political Mother' or 'Barbarians,' his pieces have been celebrated by both audiences and critics alike. Hofesh Shechter was born in Jerusalem in 1975. During his military service he danced with the legendary Batsheva Dance Company. His career rapidly took off when he moved to London, and he founded his own dance company in 2008. Arts.21 met up with Shechter in Stuttgart, where he is currently working as a guest choreographer with the award-winning Gauthier Dance Company. His first coup was transforming the classical ballet 'Swan Lake' into an exuberant party with a new title that’s a bit gaga: 'Swan Cake.’ Shechter once again wrote the music for it himself. We were able to sit in during his rehearsals - a rare privilege - and let his dancers show us the typical Hofesh moves. The dancers often look like they’re moving through liquid honey, their bodies floating through the wind like balloons. We even climbed into a tree with him, a place where he likes to rest - and asked him: Which body part does he think is most neglected? And why is he fascinated with hunting animals? Meet the artist Hofesh Shechter!

