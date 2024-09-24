Nigerians grapple with aftermath of Maiduguri flooding

CatastropheNigeriaNigerians grapple with aftermath of Maiduguri floodingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah in Maiduguri, Nigeria09/24/2024September 24, 2024In Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, a recent dam burst flooded the capital Maiduguri, killing dozens and forcing thousands to flee. Now returnees are grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. https://p.dw.com/p/4l1zeAdvertisement