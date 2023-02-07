LIVE — Rescuers press on after Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Turkey's health minister said hundreds of ambulences and rescue teams have been dispatched to affected areas. Follow DW for the latest.

Emergency workers continue rescue efforts early Tuesday

Biden vows aid for victims in call with Turkey's Erdogan

Turkey observes seven-day mourning period

Death toll rises to 2,379 in Turkey, and more than 1,400 in Syria

This article was last updated at 01:10 UTC/GMT.

Turkey dispatches hundreds of rescue teams, ambulances

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continued efforts to rescue survivors from the rubble amid cold temperatures early Tuesday.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 813 ambulances were in impacted areas, with 227 UMKE teams in deployment. UMKE teams are catastrophe-relief workers coordinated by the health ministry.

South Korea to send rescue workers, medical aid to Turkey

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued an order to send rescue workers and emergency medical items to Turkey, Yoon's office said Tuesday.

"Yoon ordered related government agencies ... to come up with additional support measures in case needed by Turkey," the presidential office said in a statement.

Biden vows aid to Turkey in Erdogan phone call

US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday, and pledged "any and all" assistance needed to help Turkey following the catastrophe.

Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also said the Biden administration was sending two, 79-person urban search and rescue teams to support Turkey's efforts.

Summary of Turkey-Syria earthquake events on Monday

A magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless. Another 7.5 tremor occurred later in the day.

World leaders and international organizations pledged support and humanitarian aid, as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning following the deadly quakes.

Turkey's government has declared a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. The country has also activated the EU civil protection mechanism.

The EU has dispatched almost 20 rescue teams coming from 17 European countries for Turkey. The bloc is looking into the possibility of mobilizing emergency medical teams, which is also part of Turkey's request for help.

The UN General Assembly observed a minute's silence in tribute to the victims. It also appealed to other countries to provide assistance to a region already scarred by conflict with only limited access for humanitarian aid.

Some historical buildings were destroyed as a result of the quake in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Tartus, the Syrian Cultural Ministry said. The most notable damage reported was that which hit the historic Aleppo Citadel.

