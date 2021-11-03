Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republican Party is one of the two major political parties in the United States. It is commonly referred to as the Grand Old Party, or GOP.
The party was founded in 1854 by a coalition of anti-slavery advocates, economic modernizers and disenchanted members of now-defunct parties. President Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican President (1861-1865), and there have been 18 others since him. The party's ideology has evolved over time, as has its demographic base. Originally strong among industrialists in the Northeast and Midwest, today the party has strong support in the South, rural areas, and broad swaths of middle America. Today, the party generally stands for conservative social policies, limited government, free-market capitalism, deregulation and strong defense. This page automatically compiles related DW content.
Former President Donald Trump has slammed Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said Trump is responsible for US Capitol breach. Republicans are divided over Trump's future in their party.
Tim Miller is a Republican campaign operative who has worked for leading Republican politicians. Now he's co-leading an organization to get party members to vote against Donald Trump. DW asked him about his motivation.