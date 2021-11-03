The Republican Party is one of the two major political parties in the United States. It is commonly referred to as the Grand Old Party, or GOP.

The party was founded in 1854 by a coalition of anti-slavery advocates, economic modernizers and disenchanted members of now-defunct parties. President Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican President (1861-1865), and there have been 18 others since him. The party's ideology has evolved over time, as has its demographic base. Originally strong among industrialists in the Northeast and Midwest, today the party has strong support in the South, rural areas, and broad swaths of middle America. Today, the party generally stands for conservative social policies, limited government, free-market capitalism, deregulation and strong defense.