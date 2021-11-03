Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Republican Party

The Republican Party is one of the two major political parties in the United States. It is commonly referred to as the Grand Old Party, or GOP.

The party was founded in 1854 by a coalition of anti-slavery advocates, economic modernizers and disenchanted members of now-defunct parties. President Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican President (1861-1865), and there have been 18 others since him. The party's ideology has evolved over time, as has its demographic base. Originally strong among industrialists in the Northeast and Midwest, today the party has strong support in the South, rural areas, and broad swaths of middle America. Today, the party generally stands for conservative social policies, limited government, free-market capitalism, deregulation and strong defense. This page automatically compiles related DW content.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republican wins in Virginia governor race 03.11.2021

In a major setback for US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, Glenn Youngkin is poised to become the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US: Arizona election review confirms Biden beat Trump 25.09.2021

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden by even more votes than initially believed, according to a review backed by Trump's allies in the Republican Party.
Florida Clean-Up Photographer/source: Kaleigh Cunningham When was the photo taken: December 2020 Where was the photo taken: Miami, FL Caption: ACC activists gathered to clean up South Florida beaches. Thema Konservative Klimaktivisten in den USA

Are US Republicans finally waking up to the climate crisis? 23.09.2021

Climate change denial has been rampant in conservative America, but something is shifting. A growing movement is advocating for climate action — in its own fossil fuel-friendly way.
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, speaks at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

US: Nancy Pelosi likens Capitol attack to 9/11 17.09.2021

The January 6 riots at the US Capitol and the terror attacks of September 2001 were an "assault" on democracy, the House speaker says. She also claimed ex-President George W. Bush did not "accept" climate initiatives.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 2019 US Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Senior Republican Liz Cheney announced on January 12, 2021 that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

US Republicans force Liz Cheney out of party leadership after Trump criticism 12.05.2021

The Wyoming representative was one of the few Republicans to not fully support former president Trump. She intends to remain in Congress, but could face a tough battle to keep her seat.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Donald Trump dominates at conservatives conference 01.03.2021

Donald Trump may be out of office, but at CPAC the former US leader has made his case that he controls the future of the Republican Party — and hints at a possible run for the White House in 2024.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Donald Trump teases a presidential run in 2024 28.02.2021

The former US president has made his first major public appearance after leaving office. Trump has teased his supporters that he may "beat" Biden in 2024.
In this image from United States Senate television,United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) makes remarks following the verdict of the Senate on the single Article of Impeachment against former US President Donald J. Trump during Day 5 of the second impeachment trial of the former president in the US Senate in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Photo by US Senate TV via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM

Donald Trump attacks top Republican leader Mitch McConnell over Capitol riot criticism 17.02.2021

Former President Donald Trump has slammed Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said Trump is responsible for US Capitol breach. Republicans are divided over Trump's future in their party.
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman / POOL / AFP)

US Senate's Mitch McConnell believes Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses — report 12.01.2021

Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased by the Democratic effort to impeach Trump. It comes as Republicans say they would vote in favor of impeachment.
epa03497306 (FILE) A file picture dated 05 November 2007 shows the Citigroup headquarters in New York, USA. Citigroup, the third-largest bank in the United States, announced 05 December 2012 that it will cut 11,000 jobs worldwide and take a 1-billion dollar pretax charge in the current quarter. 'These actions are logical next steps in Citi's transformation,' Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat said in a statement. The repositioning will cost the bank approximately 1.1 billion dollars. However, it expects the changes to result in 900 million dollars in savings in 2013, and ultimately 1.1 billion dollars in savings annually thereafter. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 02098019

US businesses cut Republican party donations in wake of riot 10.01.2021

The fallout from the Capitol siege has begun to hit the Republican Party in the wallet, with major businesses canceling their political contributions.
US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office after delivering an update on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US election: Trump invites Michigan lawmakers to White House 19.11.2020

US President Donald Trump has made several legal attempts to overturn the election result. Now, he is reportedly making a direct appeal ahead of a Monday deadline to certify results in the state of Michigan.
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about voting results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden wins US presidential race, say projections 07.11.2020

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured the necessary electoral votes to clinch the US presidency in a knife-edge race, according to projections. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to challenge the results.
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Amid the tumult of the 2020 presidential campaign, one dynamic has remained constant: The Nov. 3 election offers voters a choice between substantially different policy paths. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) |

Wall Street drops Donald Trump in favor of Joe Biden 29.10.2020

In the US investors have long supported the Republican party. Now it seems that the American president has gambled away this support to the benefit of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File) |

Former US presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19 30.07.2020

The religious former CEO turned conservative politician, a cancer survivor, died of complications from coronavirus. He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and was moving into online media.
President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) |

Republican Anti-Trump campaigner: Trump presidency 'an utter disaster' 14.07.2020

Tim Miller is a Republican campaign operative who has worked for leading Republican politicians. Now he's co-leading an organization to get party members to vote against Donald Trump. DW asked him about his motivation.
A man wears a mask as he listens to speakers in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Friday, June 5, 2020, during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) |

US Republican apologizes for equating mask rule to Holocaust 06.07.2020

A Kansas GOP official has taken down a cartoon that likened the order to wear masks to that of the Holocaust. The image depicted Governor Laura Kelly wearing a Star of David mask as people are loaded into a cattle car.

Show more articles