  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
CultureGermany

Remains of synagogue destroyed in 1938 discovered in Munich

19 minutes ago

Construction workers discovered stones from Munich's main synagogue, which was demolished in 1938.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TSR9
The old Munich synagogue which was demolished in 1938 on Adolf Hitler's orders
The old Munich synagogue was demolished in 1938 on Adolf Hitler's ordersImage: Illustrirte Chronik der Zeit, Stuttgart (H. Schönlein)/akg-images/picture alliance

The renovation of a weir on the Isar caused a sensation in the Bavarian capital. Construction workers found the remains of Munich's former main synagogue, which had been demolished in 1938 on Adolf Hitler's orders, local media reported on Wednesday.

Construction workers discovered stones artistically decorated with flowers and ornaments, which, thanks to old photos, can be unequivocally linked to the Jewish house of worship. Among other things, they found parts of columns and a stone tablet of the law with the Ten Commendments in Hebrew script that used to be inside the synagogue above the Torah shrine.

After the synagogue was demolished, the remaining rubble was initially stored on a site in the west of Munich. Now it turned out that after the Second World War the construction company Leonhard Moll, which was commissioned to demolish the synagogue in 1938, used the rubble for renovation work on the Großhesseloher weir in 1956.

What will happen with the stones?

It is still unclear what will happen next with the historical stones. If the old Torah shrine can be at least partially reconstructed, the suitable place for it would be in the anteroom of today's main synagogue on Jakobsplatz, says Bernhard Purin, director of the Jewish Museum Munich (JMM). He can also imagine an exhibition on the history of the find in his museum.

Charlotte Knobloch, president of the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, who knows the old synagogue from her childhood, is particularly happy about the stones.

She told the Münchner Merkur that she is looking forward to the fragments "returning to the community and showing us a piece of our own history."

Meanwhile, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said that it was "a stroke of luck" to find "the remains of the magnificent building that once dominated the cityscape."

dh/jgc (dpa, epd)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Emergency workers wearing white suits carry a stretcher, which has a body in white cloth on it, off a ship

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Migration10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two coast guard ships at sea

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Part of a glass bottle found in the shipwreck

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

Culture10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A conceptual representation of gene editing

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

Science11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People walking through rubble

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business4 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage