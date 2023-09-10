  1. Skip to content
Rejuvenating ponds in Haryana to boost groundwater

October 9, 2023

Haryana is one of the most water-stressed states in India. But it has nearly 20,000 ponds, which could provide a solution. A nonprofit organization is working with authorities to revive these water bodies to increase groundwater levels.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDSk
Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City
Live

Israel denounces Hamas 'war crimes' as deaths rise further

October 9, 2023
