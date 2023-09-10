Rejuvenating ponds in Haryana to boost groundwater

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaRejuvenating ponds in Haryana to boost groundwater To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia10/09/2023October 9, 2023Haryana is one of the most water-stressed states in India. But it has nearly 20,000 ponds, which could provide a solution. A nonprofit organization is working with authorities to revive these water bodies to increase groundwater levels.https://p.dw.com/p/4XDSkAdvertisement