Reinhard Grindel: "Club World Cup better for small clubs"

Amid a reported $25 billion offer from a consortium of investors to shake up FIFA's club and national team competitions, football's future is up for grabs, at least in the commercial sense.

In an exclusive interview with DW, German FA President Reinhard Grindel was elusive when answering questions on the proposal to introduce a new Club World Cup and became tetchy when pressed on the possibility of a Global Nations League. The 57-year-old eventually stormed out of the meeting.

But before the walkout, Grindel gave a small insight into his, and perhaps more widely UEFA's, thinking behind a Club World Cup, which could be introduced as early as 2021. The FIFA Council will meet on Friday in Miami to discuss the proposal, among other things.

Grindel claimed such a tournament would benefit all clubs and leagues rather than add to the ever widening gap between the elite clubs and their smaller counterparts.

"A Club World Cup would be better for smaller and medium-sized leagues and clubs," Grindel told DW.

Financial motives

Grindel believes "solidarity payments" would trickle down to smaller clubs and leagues, even if they don't receive similar vast sums that would most likely reach the coffers of the lucky few elite teams that compete in the tournament.

"We have this situation because commerical enterprises staged international tournaments for clubs with vast prize sums. But the money from TV rights and sponsorship doesn't remain in football. It also goes to investors," he said.

The reference was to tournaments held in recent years during the European off-season, which have been organized by non-footballing organizations.

The International Champions Cup in particular has grown into a behemoth, with the biggest clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain taking part in the 2018 edition. Matches were held across the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City competing in the International Champions Cup.

It was founded in 2013 by Relevant Sports a venture involving American billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is planning to make money from football friendlies.

"If we don't hold a competition like (the Club World Cup), then commerical enterprises will. And then there won't be any solidarity payments.

"An advantage of a Club World Cup is that the income would remain entirely in football. In those tournaments [such as the International Champions Cup] there are no solidarity payments.

"Therefore, smaller clubs would not be particularly disadvantaged by the new competition."

An expanded Nations League

UEFA's cooperation is still under question, with Grindel reluctant to commit to the new format. But he said talks with the FIFA Council would revolve around how clubs are selected for the tournament and whether or not "all 211 member associations should profit from it".

Another agenda on the cards for the FIFA Council, which meet in Miami on Friday, was the possibility of a Global Nations League, which would expand on the European edition that was introduced last year.

Grindel said more groundwork was necessary and that it would not be voted on "for the foreseeable future".

"I can't judge (whether it would be lucrative for the German FA) because we don't know anything about the economic basis," he added when asked about the possible financial windfall such a tournament would bring.

Firey walkout

When asked to respond to reports that $25 billion could be accumulated for both competitions, Grindel became tetchy.

"That's not going to get us anywhere. You're constantly trying to put words in my mouth. You're trying to set me up to say that there won't be a Global Nations League.”

The interview ended there, with Grindel walking away without answering questions on the proposal to increase the Qatar World Cup from 32 to 48 teams. That will be another issue for the FIFA Council to discuss when they meet on Friday, but any insight into the German FA's thoughts will remain a mystery.

The interview was conducted by Florian Bauer.