 Real or Fake? - MADE

Made in Germany

Real or Fake? - MADE

These days pretty much everything can be faked, from diamonds to news videos. How can we tell what’s real and what isn’t?

Watch video 26:05

More in the Media Center

Diamant (Quelle: DW)

The dazzling potential of lab-grown diamonds 19.07.2022

08.02.2022 - Screenshot der heutigen Sendung

Aachen's smart rain radar system 19.07.2022

08.02.2022 - Screenshot der heutigen Sendung

The future of satellite internet 19.07.2022

08.02.2022 - Screenshot der heutigen Sendung

Can avatars make jobs secure for the future? 19.07.2022

Read also

Nur im Zusammenhang mit Faktencheck: Fake News unter falscher Flagge verwendbar.

Fact check: Fake news and content targets international media 08.07.2022

Pro-Russian fabricated posts pretending to be those of the BBC, CNN and DW are fueling the mis- and disinformation war between Russia and Ukraine. They are also discrediting various international media outlets.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Fact check: Fake news thrives amid Russia-Ukraine war 28.04.2022

Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to spot the deception.

Faktencheck: In einem viralen Post behaupten mehrere User, die Person links im Bild sei Aleksandra Selenskaya, Tochter des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Tatsächlich stammt das linke Bild aus einem Youtube-Video von 2017 und zeigt eine andere Person. Rechts im Bild ist Aleksandra Selenskaya mit ihrer Familie zu sehen. Quellen: https://www.instagram.com/p/ByK1DdJCwbj/ und https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6ZmHKD8o_w. Quellen: https://www.instagram.com/p/ByK1DdJCwbj/ und https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6ZmHKD8o_w.

Fact check: Zelenskyy's daughter did not 'flee' to Poland 30.04.2022

Posts on social media had claimed that Oleksandra Zelenska, the daughter of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called her father a "Nazi" and "fled" Ukraine. DW fact-checked the posts and found them to be bogus.

Disclose.tv @disclosetv Observing world events unfold in the grand theater of our time.

Disclose.TV: English disinformation made in Germany 08.02.2022

Disclose.TV uses grains of truth and English content to mask the way it operates, delivering far-right and conspiracy content to its millions of followers.