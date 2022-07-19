Real or Fake? - MADE

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
These days pretty much everything can be faked, from diamonds to news videos. How can we tell what’s real and what isn’t?
Pro-Russian fabricated posts pretending to be those of the BBC, CNN and DW are fueling the mis- and disinformation war between Russia and Ukraine. They are also discrediting various international media outlets.
Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to spot the deception.
Posts on social media had claimed that Oleksandra Zelenska, the daughter of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called her father a "Nazi" and "fled" Ukraine. DW fact-checked the posts and found them to be bogus.
Disclose.TV uses grains of truth and English content to mask the way it operates, delivering far-right and conspiracy content to its millions of followers.
