Ravers dance through Berlin despite the heat

25 minutes ago

Thousands of people attended the Rave the Planet street parade, celebrating a love of techno music at a huge outdoor party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TcNK
Revellers attend the 'Rave The Planet' techno parade near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023.
The second edition of Berlin's "Rave the Planet" took off after getting the police go-aheadImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Ravers gathered in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday for the techno parade Rave the Planet after the police gave it their go-ahead.

"The city center will belong to ravers today," the authorities announced on Twitter. The musical demonstration, with up to 300,000 attendees, started as planned in the afternoon.

A person celebrates at the Rave the Planet technoparade on the street of June 17 with a poster that reads "Love is the answer"
Party-goers showed up to the rave in sparkly, colorful outfitsImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

Participants donned leather outfits, glitter and sparkle, and celebrated freedom, peace and love to the beat of the music near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, despite the scorching 32-degree Celsius (89.6 F) heat.

Revellers attend the Rave The Planet techno parade in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023
Ravers were unswerved by the sweltering heatImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

About 200 DJs are expected to take part in the rave, playing on 25 floats. Trucks pulling trailers with turntables and speakers mounted on top made their way across the city, trailed by the ravers.

Revelers attend Rave the Planet near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023
Turntables and speakers were mounted on trucks pulling trailersImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Before this, the fire brigade and police had checked whether the organizer fulfilled all necessary security requirements. In recent days, there had been confusion about a lack of contracts with sanitary services. 

The Berlin techno party was expected to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Motte's legendary Loveparade

Last year, the first Rave the Planet was organized by Dr. Motte, 12 years after the last Loveparade in Duisburg ended in a tragic stampede. Estimates said there were about 100,000 dancers at the event. 

Revelers attend the Rave The Planet techno parade in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023.
The second edition of the rave is meant as a revival of the legendary LoveparadeImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

rmt,los/lo (Reuters, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

