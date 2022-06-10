 Rare Spinosaurus dinosaur fossils found on Isle of Wight | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 10.06.2022

Science

Rare Spinosaurus dinosaur fossils found on Isle of Wight

The Spinosaurus — or spine lizard — was larger than the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex. Few fossils of the mighty predatory remain, so this is a exciting find.

Illustration of the Spinosaurus dinosaur hunting in water

The Spinosaurus may have had paddle-like webbed feet and a fin-like tail

With its massive size, unusual scales and fearsome crocodile-like skull, the Spinosaurus has long been a dinosaur fan favorite — its appearance is so distinct that it was portrayed as even larger and more powerful than the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex in the movie Jurassic Park III.

However, despite its popularity, scientists know little about the Spinosaurus. Its fossils have proven nearly impossible to find. To date, archaeologists have only uncovered seven such fossils — the most complete set was found in eastern Morocco.

So, researchers are ecstatic that new remains of the mighty dinosaur have been dug up on the southwest coast of the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

Spinosaurus: Possibly the largest hunting dinosaur

In a study published in the journal PeerJ Life & Environment, the researchers say the fossils are around 125 million years old.

"It was a huge animal, more than 10 meters long, and judging by the dimensions, quite possibly the largest hunting dinosaur ever discovered in Europe," said the team's lead author, Chris Baker, of the University of Southampton.

Where did the Spinosaurus come from?

The researchers say the discovery supports a hypothesis that the Spinosaurus originally came from western Europe, where it split into several species before migrating further.

Groups of related Spinosauri have also been found in southern England, Brazil, Niger, Thailand and Laos.

When was the Spinosaurus first discovered?

The first Spinosaurus skeleton was discovered in 1912 in the Egyptian Bahariyya oasis by Austrian paleontologist Richard Markgraf. It was categorized as Spinosaurus aegyptiacus in 1915 by German paleontologist Ernst Stromer von Reichenbach.

Unfortunately, some of the fossils were severely damaged when they were transported from Egypt to the Deutsches Museum in Munich, and the remaining bones were lost in a 1944 air raid on the Alte Akademie museum in Dusseldorf.

Illustration of dinosaurs: Spinosaurus (front, left) and Psittacosaurus (back, right)

On land, spinosaurus may have walked on two legs

So, how big was Spinosaurus?

Since there are few other surviving specimens, scientists can only estimate the size and weight of an adult Spinosaurus.

Spinosaurus was possibly between 15 and 18 meters (49-59 ft) long and weighed between six and nine tons. Its skull alone possibly measured around 1.75 meters, making it one of the longest of any carnivorous dinosaur.

And how did Spinosaurus walk and hunt?

Some features, such as its paddle-like webbed feet and a fin-like tail, suggest that the Spinosaurus hunted fish in shallow water.

On land, the Spinosaurus may have walked on two legs. With its long neck and trunk, the dinosaur probably had a very forward-leaning center of gravity.

The fossils found on the Isle of Wight — which include pelvic bones and vertebrae — show that after death, a number of scavengers probably attacked the two-legged Spinosaurus.

The researchers now want to examine thin layers of the fossils under a microscope to precisely calculate the age and other information about the dinosaur's growth.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

  • A man lies stretched out next to the unearhted fossil of an ichthyosaur

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    A spectacular discovery

    Paleontologists unearthed this huge fossil in the East Midlands, England. It is the biggest and best preserved fossil of an ichthyosaur ever found in Britain.

  • Landscape with a lake, a sort of island with two tents

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    A reservoir reveals its secrets

    In February 2021, the Anglian Water utility planned to landscape the banks of the reservoir in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve. Water was drained, and a spit of land emerged.

  • A hand poking a pen-shaped plastic device at several stone discs lying on the ground

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    Extinct for millions of years

    While taking a closer look at the drained lagoon with a colleague, conservation team leader Joe Davis came across round objects sticking out of the mud. His colleague thought they were just old clay pipes, but Davis had a hunch.

  • Half a dozen people on their knees digging in the earth, water in the background

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    Painstaking work

    Dean Lomax, a paleontologist and passionate ichthyosaur expert (third from right) and his team began to dig. Piece by piece, they uncovered one bone after another in the course of August, eventually uncovering the spectacular specimen.

  • Ichthyosaur spine half buried in soil,

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    More than 10 meters long

    It soon become clear that the fossil was an ichthyosaur. A number of skeletons of these marine animals have been found in Britain. The first was found in 1811 by 12-year-old Mary Anning and her brother. The Rutland specimen is particularly well preserved.

  • Aerial view of six people in green jackets digging in the ground .

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    An almost complete specimen

    The paleontologists continued their painstaking excavation. The photo shows the tail end of the animal, amazingly well preserved for its age. Ichthyosaurs lived about 90 to 250 million years ago. Paleontologists estimate the age of this specimen at about 180 million years.

  • Aerial view: 12 people stand on the ground in front of the excavation area, water in the background

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    Head to tail

    The true extent of this ichthyosaur emerged bit by bit. The body of the marine animal is about 10 meters long, about the length of a blue whale.

  • view of excavation site, and fossil head to tail, vehicle in the background, watr to left and right

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    Impressive head

    Other marine animals probably had great respect for the ichthyosaur. The massive skull of the fossil alone weighs about a ton. The specimen may look like a flattened saltwater crocodile but the predator was likely much more elegant when it was roaming the seas.

  • Illustration of a ichthyosaur swimming in the sea with a smaller animal in its mouth

    Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

    Keep your distance

    The creature may seem to be smiling in the above image, but ichthyosaurs were predators. Adult animals preyed on vertebrates including turtles and birds, and probably also on smaller ichthyosaurs. Smaller ichthyosaurs also ate shellfish, which paleontologists learned from analyzing the stomach contents of fossils.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


