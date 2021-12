Nipsey Hussle: The man with his own fashion label

Ermias Asghedom, born in Los Angeles in 1985, was shot dead outside a clothing store he owned in 2019. Just hours before, he had written on Twitter, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." Known as Nipsey Hussle in the hip-hop industry, he was part of the gang South Side Crips as a young man. Rihanna was among the pop stars who offered their condolences on Twitter after the incident.