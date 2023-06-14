  1. Skip to content
Rammstein's Till Lindemann investigation launched

17 hours ago

Berlin prosecutors are opening a probe against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, following multiple claims of sexual assault.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann
Rammstein singer Till LindemannImage: picture alliance/dpa

Berlin's public prosecutors said Wednesday they had opened an investigation against Till Lindemann, the frontman of German metal band Rammstein, following multiple claims of sexual assault.

"Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics," a spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecution's office said in a statement.

Berlin prosecutors opened the probe on their own initiative, the office's spokeswoman said, as well as "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties," meaning people not directly involved in the alleged incidents.

No further information will be provided at this time in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, the spokeswoman added.

Deutschland | Rammstein Konzert in München | Proteste
There were protests before Rammstein's four stadium concerts in Munich, part of their European tourImage: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Several women have accused Rammstein's Till Lindemann of sexual misconduct, posting their stories on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The wave of accusations came after a young Irish woman first posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius. German reporters then found that young women were systematically recruited at concerts to engage in sexual relations with Lindemann. 

Till Lindemann has firmly rejected the allegations against him. His lawyers have announced that legal action will be pursued in reaction to all accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against the Rammstein singer.

Known for their taboo-breaking antics and theatrical stage shows heavy on pyrotechnics, the industrial metal band Rammstein is popular around the world. The scandal has emerged amid the band's European stadium tour. In Germany the "row zero" area right in front of the stage, where women were reportedly gathered for encounters with the singer, has been banned. 

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

eg/db (AFP, dpa)

