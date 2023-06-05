  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
MusicGermany

Rammstein respond to allegations against Till Lindemann

36 minutes ago

On the weekend, German band Rammstein responded to testimonies by women that they were recruited to have sex with the band's lead singer, Till Lindemann.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SBwW
Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark
Rammstein have just embarked upon a European tourImage: Sebastian Dammark/Gonzales Photo/picture alliance

German rock band Rammstein has released a statement on Instagram in response to accusations of sexual assault and abuse of power against lead singer Till Lindemann.

In the statement, the band urged fans not to "prejudge" in the wake of last week's media reports in Germany, with testimonies from women alleging a systematic process of luring females to backstage parties in order to satisfy Lindemann's sexual demands.

"The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans," the post on social media began. "The accusations have hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously."

"To our fans we say: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage."

"We condemn any kind of assault and ask you: Do not participate in pre-judgements of any kind towards those who have made accusations. They have a right to their point of view."

"But we, the band, also have a right — not to be prejudged either."

Aggressive reaction

Last month, Shelby Lynn, a fan from Ireland, traveled to Vilnius, Lithuania, to attend a Rammstein concert.

There, she was invited to an after-show party. She reported that, at the party, she met Lindemann, and that he wanted to have sex with her. Lynn said that Lindemann reacted very aggressively when she declined the invitation.

Lynn detailed her suspicions that one of her drinks had been spiked with drugs, owing to the fact that she had no memory of a part of the evening after having only two drinks and a shot of tequila. She says that she was left bruised and vomiting for 24 hours after the concert. Lynn posted a picture of her injuries online and filed a complaint.

On June 2, German public broadcaster NDR and daily Süddeutsche Zeitung published a report with testimonies of women whose experiences mirror Shelby Lynn's, suggesting a systematic process to lure females to after-show parties, who were reportedly specifically chosen to have sex with Till Lindemann.

Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

Publisher KiWi drops Lindemann

In light of the allegations, Lindemann's publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch (KiWi), has dropped him as a client.

The German publishing house released a statement saying it was "shocked" by the allegations against Lindemann, adding its "sympathy and respect goes to the women affected."

KiWi also said that "in the course of the recent reports, we became aware of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the 2013 book In Still Night published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch plays a role. We rate this as gross breach of trust and as a ruthless act in relation to the values ​​we represent as a publisher."

"From our point of view," the KiWi statement continued, "Till Lindemann exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women. We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust has been irretrievably broken."

js/als (with dpa/Süddeutsche Zeitung/NDR)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Rammstein's frontman, Till Lindemann, performing on stage with silver make up.

Fans drugged, assaulted? New accusations against Rammstein's Till Lindemann

Fans drugged, assaulted? New accusations against Rammstein's Till Lindemann

Following initial claims by Shelby Lynn, several young female fans are now testifying that they were recruited to have sex with the band's lead singer, Till Lindemann.
MusicJune 2, 2023

KiWi statement

www.kiwi-verlag.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighter trying to extinguish a blaze during wildfires in Greece

COP28: Little optimism ahead of climate talks

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view from Nigeria's Lagos city as people continuing their daily lives in crowded area

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureJune 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Bianca Bustamante

F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante on life in the fast lane

F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante on life in the fast lane

Sports47 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Football fans with German flags and face paint in 2014

How patriotic can Germans be?

How patriotic can Germans be?

SocietyJune 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers

France-Algeria relations: Colonial past still dominates ties

France-Algeria relations: Colonial past still dominates ties

PoliticsJune 4, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protester with megaphone

Israel's protests expose divisions in society

Israel's protests expose divisions in society

PoliticsJune 1, 202303:28 min
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

PoliticsJune 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage