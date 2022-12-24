  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
Taliban
Iran protests
Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's opposition Congress party, centre in white T-shirt, waves to his supporters during a march, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's beleaguered opposition Congress party, on Saturday marched in New Delhi along with his supporters, part of his five-month-long 3,570km (2,218-mile) countrywide trek through 12 states that began 105 days ago
Rahul Gandhi aims to walk across the country to revive his once-mighty Congress PartyImage: Altaf Qadri/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsIndia

Rahul Gandhi leads India opposition march into New Delhi

2 hours ago

The parade aims to combat "hate and division" caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LOaJ

A cross-country march headed by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, as the group seeks to counter what they say is "hate" stirred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government. 

Members of India's main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters arrived in the capital amid a 5-month-long cross-country "Unite India Rally."

Eight states, five months, 3500 kilometers

The march, which has been led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family, has already been through eight Indian states.

Flanked by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi said that the motive of his long walk across the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the "real India," unlike the "hate-filled version" offered by Prime Minister Modi.

"They will spread hate," Gandhi said, referring to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whereas "we will spread love."

Press freedom in India in serious decline

Election impetus

The march began in September in the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India.

The parade will take a nine-day break in the Indian capital before embarking upon its final leg on January 3. The march will end in Srinagar in the northernmost Himalayan region of Kashmir and will have covered some 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) since its outset.

With a national election less than 16 months away, the march is seen by many as an attempt at providing early impetus for the beleaguered opposition ahead of the nationwide ballot.

Indian and Chinese troops clash on border

jsi/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Protesters in September 2022 hold signs

India's divisive politics spill over to UK diaspora community

India's divisive politics spill over to UK diaspora community

Recent violence between Hindus and Muslims shocked the UK city of Leicester, which is home to a large South Asian community. Observers say the violence was spread by inflammatory coverage on Indian social media.
ReligionOctober 3, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cars burn on a street after shelling hit Kherson city

Ukraine updates: Kherson hit by deadly shelling

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dolothea Semasaka sits in front of makeshift tents in a camp for internally displaced persons in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Conflicts24 minutes ago03:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

China's women celebrate winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022

China's football focus switches to women

China's football focus switches to women

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Seedy Show

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

Society22 hours ago02:23 min
More from Germany

Europe

Tourist Maria Gomez Carmona looking at a painting in Brussels City Museum

Art vs. angst: Brussels offers a new way to beat depression

Art vs. angst: Brussels offers a new way to beat depression

Culture19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Libanon Beirut | Weihnachten in Beirut

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Religion4 hours ago02:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

SoccerDecember 22, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage