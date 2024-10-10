Rafael Nadal to retire from professional tennis

Nadal has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November, to be held in Malaga. The Spaniard, who has won 22 Grand Slams, has been out of action for large parts of the last two years through injury.

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he is to retire from playing professional tennis after the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

"Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a social media post.

"The reality is, that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," he said in reference to a series of injuries that have prevented him from playing for much of the last 24 months.

