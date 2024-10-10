Rafael Nadal to retire from professional tennis

Breaking
Rafael Nadal to retire from professional tennisOctober 10, 2024
Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he is to retire from playing professional tennis after the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga.
"Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a social media post.
"The reality is, that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," he said in reference to a series of injuries that have prevented him from playing for much of the last 24 months.
