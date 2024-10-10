  1. Skip to content
Rafael Nadal to retire from professional tennis

John Silk
October 10, 2024

Nadal has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November, to be held in Malaga. The Spaniard, who has won 22 Grand Slams, has been out of action for large parts of the last two years through injury.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lcFX
Tennis French Open | Alexander Zverev - Rafael Nadal
Nadal is waving goodbye to a sport he has played professionally for more than two decadesImage: Frank Molter/dpa/picture alliance

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he is to retire from playing professional tennis after the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

"Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a social media post.

"The reality is, that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," he said in reference to a series of injuries that have prevented him from playing for much of the last 24 months.

This breaking news article will be updated. Please refresh your browser for the most up-to-date version.

John Silk Editor and writer for English news, as well as the Culture and Asia Desks.@JSilk