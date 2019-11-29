 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 02.12.2019

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana

DW Eco Africa - Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide (DW)

  

