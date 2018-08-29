Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Climate change is largely viewed as an environmental issue. However it encompasses everything: it is a developmental issue, it is a human rights issue, it is a social issue." Ndivile Mokoena, climate activist
Eco@africa's new presenter shares her thoughts on Africa's biggest environmental issues and what the world can learn from the continent
Based in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, Felicia Endersby presents environmental issues and solutions from Africa's rainbow nation.
On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden... But though an old man, I am but a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson, 1811
On this week's eco@africa, we meet a young Tanzanian innovator working to solve the country's energy problem with windmills, rescue food from the waste bin in Greece and help save the mangroves which save Libreville.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
As the planet heats up, scientists warn the dramatic seams of ice that have inspired ancient legends, Victorian explorers and modern tourists alike could all but vanish.
Pesticides, deforestation and monocultures are wreaking havoc for Nepalese farmers, causing landslides and degrading the soil. Activists are using puppetry to make a change.
Rising carbon dioxide levels pose a serious threat to the nutritional value of vital global crops. For millions of the world's poorest that depend on these to survive, it could be catastrophic, a new study shows.
