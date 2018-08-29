 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 30.08.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"Climate change is largely viewed as an environmental issue. However it encompasses everything: it is a developmental issue, it is a human rights issue, it is a social issue." Ndivile Mokoena, climate activist

Ndivile Mokoena (DW)

  

