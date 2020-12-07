Qatar 2022: Germany to face Romania and Iceland World Cup qualifying

Germany are heavy favorites to top their World Cup qualifying group, which was drawn on Monday evening in Nyon, Switzerland.

The challengers to Germany in Group J areRomania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia and Lichtenstein.

Joachim Löw's side, one of the ten top seeds, managed to avoid the likes of Turkey and Wales, but in a press conference on Monday, Löw was forced to defend his position once again. His comments can be found here.

The qualification games begin in March 2021 and end in March 2022, with the 10 group winners qualifying automatically. The 10 second-placed teams will be joined by the top two ranked Nations League teams that are outside of the top two qualifying positions and then enter into the playoffs, with three teams qualifying via this path.

The tournament, the first to be held midway through the European football season, will be held from November 21 until December 18, 2022.



UEFA groups in full

Group A

Portugal

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan



Group B

Spain

Sweden

Greece

Georgia

Kosovo



Group C

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Bulgaria

Lithuania



Group D

France

Ukraine

Finland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kazakhstan



Group E

Belgium

Wales

Czech Republic

Belarus

Estonia



Group F

Denmark

Austria

Scotland

Israel

Faroe Islands

Moldova



Group G

Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

Montenegro

Latvia

Gibraltar



Group H

Croatia

Slovakia

Russia

Slovenia

Cyprus

Malta



Group I

England

Poland

Hungary

Albania

Andorra

San Marino



Group J

Germany

Romania

Iceland

North Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein