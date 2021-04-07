Visit the new DW website

Punk

1970’s youth movement

Punk was born out of protest against the established pop culture scene. It manifested itself in music through British bands such as the Sex Pistols, Ramones and The Clash. In fashion, punk style made statements through piercings, Mohawk hairdos, torn clothing and black, spiked, leather jackets.

17.05.2006 British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presented her retrospective show at Prague Castle on May 17th, 2006. CTK Photo/Martin Sterba +++(c) dpa - Report+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/CTK/M. Sterba

Fashion rebel Vivienne Westwood turns 80 07.04.2021

Where once the inimitable Queen of Punk created unforgettably wild, anarchic fashion, now the spry octogenarian champions sustainable living.

Police use water cannons during protests in Brussels, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Belgian police have clashed with a large crowd in one of Brussels' biggest parks. Thousands of revellers had gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Fran Seco)

Belgium: Police clash with April Fool's Day party crowd 01.04.2021

Thousands defied COVID restrictions and showed up at the fake concert, which promised a performance by producer Calvin Harris and a one-off reunion of French band Daft Punk.
Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for Get Lucky at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW)

Daft Punk's story in 7 songs 23.02.2021

The iconic French duo Daft Punk has announced their breakup. We revisit the 28-year history of the house musicians hidden behind robot costumes.
HANDOUT - Die Musiker Thomas Bangalter und Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo vom französischen Elektro-Duo Daft Punk (undatierte Aufnahme). Das bekannteste unbekannte Duo der Welt, Daft Punk, bringt am 17.05.2013 eine neue Platte heraus. «Random Access Memories» ist das vielleicht mit größter Spannung erwartete Album des Jahres. Foto: David Black/SonyMusic (ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke und bei Urheber-Nennung) |

French house pioneers Daft Punk announce split 22.02.2021

The Parisian duo, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, are breaking up their iconic band after 28 years, according to their spokesperson.
In this photo released by the Pussy Riot Facebook account, a view of a rainbow flag erected on the Culture Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. LGBT flags were also placed on the Presidential Administration of Russia , Federal Security Service (FSB), district police and Supreme Court buildings on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 68th birthday. (Pussy Riot Facebook via AP) |

Russia fines Pussy Riot activists for hanging pride flags on Putin's birthday 23.11.2020

Two activists with the Russian punk group Pussy Riot have been fined for disturbing the peace. Their offense: hanging LGBT+ pride flags to "celebrate" President Vladimir Putin's birthday in early October.
In this photo released by Pussy Riot's Facebook account, members of protest group Pussy Riot erect a rainbow flag next to the entrance of the Presidential Administration of Russia building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. LGBT flags were also placed on the Federal Security Service (FSB), district police, Supreme Court and Culture Ministry buildings, on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 68th birthday. (Pussy Riot Facebook via AP) |

Russia: Pussy Riot mark Putin’s birthday with rainbow flags 07.10.2020

Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot hung rainbow flags outside multiple government building on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday to send one message: "The state should not interfere in the life of the LGBTQ community."
21.01.2015 *** ARCHIV - Nina Hagen singt bei der Verleihung des B.Z.-Kulturpreises am 21.01.2015 in der Komischen Oper in Berlin. Nina Hagen feiert am 11.03.2015 ihren 60. Geburtstag. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Godmother of punk: Nina Hagen turns 65 10.03.2020

Singer-songwriter, mother, activist, punk — Nina Hagen has many facets. Even at 65, the unique artist with the unconventional outfits continues to strut the very fine line between madness and genius.
Eine Punkband aus der DDR spielt vor Publikum (undatierte Filmszene). Auch in der DDR hatten Jugendliche von den Sex Pistols und Co. gehört und sich in Sachen Mode und Lifestyle vom britischen Punk inspirieren lassen. Der Film dokumentiert und reflektiert die Geschichte des Punks im Osten Deutschlands und seine Wirkungsgeschichte bis zum heutigen Tag. Der Streifen kommt am 23. August 2007 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Neue Visionen Filmverleih (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 16.08.2007. ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film!) nur s/w +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'You should be gassed': What it meant to be punk in East Germany 08.11.2019

They were outsiders, teenagers, rebelling against confinement. They were despised by citizens loyal to the state, harassed by GDR authorities, and locked up in prison. But being punk also meant freedom.
23.02.2016 DW Doku 7734 - Peter Lindbergh 2

From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography 04.09.2019

One of the most influential fashion photographers of our time, Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74. Here are highlights of the German's works from a past traveling exhibition.
Aufgenommen am 19. November 1994 https://www.flickr.com/photos/vortipor73/3339443185 Creative Commons: Attribution-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk 26.07.2019

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today.

ARCHIV - Maskierte Mitglieder der Protest-Punk-Band Pussy Riot in der Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau, Russland, am 21.Februar 2012. Infolge dieser Protest-Aktion, die weltweites Aufsehen erregte, wurden drei der Frauen festgenommen und inhaftiert. Zwei Mitglieder der Band besuchen nach ihrer Entlassung aus dem russischen Straflager Berlin und geben am Montag, den 10.2.2014 eine Pressekonferenz bei der Charity-Gala Cinema for Peace. Foto: ITAR-TASS/ Mitya Aleshkovsky +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Pussy Riot concert in Christchurch cancelled following NZ shootings 15.03.2019

Currently touring New Zealand, the Russian feminist punk group had a performance planned in Christchurch on Friday. The band is also banned from entering Brazil, which was the next stop on their international tour.
Die Band Feine Sahne Fischfilet steht am 06. Juni 2015 während dem Musikfestival Rock am Ring in Mendig auf der Bühne. | Verwendung weltweit

The punk band that concerned more the German spy agency than far-right terrorists 06.11.2018

Leftist punkers Feine Sahne Fischfilet will be performing at a new location in Dessau after being blocked from performing at the Bauhaus due to concerns about far-right protesters. Here's a closer look at the group.
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech in Florence, Italy, Friday Sept. 22, 2017. May will try Friday to revive foundering Brexit talks ? and unify her fractious government ? by proposing a two-year transition after Britain's departure from the European Union in 2019 during which the U.K. would continue to pay into the bloc's coffers. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) |

UK: What does 'ending austerity' actually mean? 01.11.2018

Figuratively, punk and John Maynard Keynes both died in 1979, the former killed by Duran Duran, the latter by Mrs T., wielding a Milton Friedman-shaped meat cleaver. But Keynes' ghost has made a brief reappearance.
Titel: DW popxport, Feine Sahne Fischfilet - Punk ist nicht tot Schlagworte: popxport, DW, Feine Sahne Fischfilet, Wildes Herz, Jan Monchi Gorkow, Charlie Hübner, Punk, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Bildbeschreibung: Feine Sahne Fischfilet

German punk band slams concert cancellation over right-wing extremists 21.10.2018

A concert venue in eastern Germany has blocked leftist punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet from performing over fears they could incite far-right protesters. Critics have called the decision an assault on artistic freedom.
David Levitz about 'Berlin Blues' by Sven Regener © DW

DW book expert David Levitz about 'Berlin Blues' by Sven Regener 05.10.2018

Sven Regener's novel "Berlin Blues" is set in 1980s West Berlin in the Kreuzberg district, at a time when punk was punk and 30 was ancient. Regener conjures a Berlin that no longer exists.
Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz

Thousands attend Chemnitz concert against racism 03.09.2018

In response to a wave of anti-migrant demonstrations, thousands attended a concert in Chemnitz to protest xenophobia. The line-up included local bands such as Kraftklub, as well as well-known punk band Die Toten Hosen.
