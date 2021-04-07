Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
1970’s youth movement
Punk was born out of protest against the established pop culture scene. It manifested itself in music through British bands such as the Sex Pistols, Ramones and The Clash. In fashion, punk style made statements through piercings, Mohawk hairdos, torn clothing and black, spiked, leather jackets.
Leftist punkers Feine Sahne Fischfilet will be performing at a new location in Dessau after being blocked from performing at the Bauhaus due to concerns about far-right protesters. Here's a closer look at the group.
A concert venue in eastern Germany has blocked leftist punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet from performing over fears they could incite far-right protesters. Critics have called the decision an assault on artistic freedom.