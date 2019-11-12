Public Trump impeachment hearings open in Congress

The top US diplomat in Ukraine and a senior State Department official on Wednesday testified at the first public hearing in the House of Representatives' impeachment probe into US President Donald Trump.

A whistleblower's complaint about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 sparked the impeachment investigation. Trump responded on September 24 by releasing notes taken during the phone call, in the form of a partial transcript.

During the phone call, at least according to the abridged notes, Zelenskiy expressed a desire for military aid for the Ukraine which was on hold at the time. The US president later said: "I would like you to do us a favor though." Trump then asked Zelenskiy to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election, and later to investigate the activities of Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in Ukraine.

The Democrats allege that this shows Trump using his office to pressure a foreign government to help him politically with the threat of withholding military aid amid domestic conflict. Trump has said the call was "perfect" and contained no explicit "quid pro quo." Tying US aid to certain conditions is by no means uncommon, tying it to such overtly domestic party political issues is rarer, with the Democrats seeking to demonstrate it's not legal in this case.

Kent: Flagged Hunter Biden issue as early as 2015

Both William Taylor, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs, are testifying on Wednesday. Both have already spoken in the earlier proceedings behind closed doors.

US diplomat George Kent was the first to speak

Speaking at the hearing in opening comments on Wednesday, Kent said he did not believe the US should ask other countries to engage in "selective, politically associated investigations" and that such "selective actions'' undermine the rule of law regardless of the country.

Kent said he never saw any efforts by US officials to shield from scrutiny a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, where Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, sat on the board. Kent also said he raised concerns in 2015 that Hunter Biden's role at the company could create the perception of a conflict of interest.

Taylor: 'Regular' and 'irregular' Ukraine policy channels

In his first comments, Taylor told House lawmakers that he noticed there were two policy channels operating with Ukraine, a "regular'' and an "irregular'' one.

Taylor said the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was guiding requests through the irregular channel. He said it slowly became clear to him that conditions were being placed on Ukraine's new president.

Taylor had to order investigations into possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US election, and also look into Hunter Biden, as he was on the board of Burisma.

Taylor also said his staff had recently told him that they overheard Trump speaking on the phone to another diplomat about investigations the day after the July 25 phone call.

Taylor said some of his staff were at a restaurant with Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and that Sondland called Trump from the restaurant and the staff could hear Trump on the phone asking about "the investigations.''

Sondland told the president that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward, Taylor said.

Comments ahead of the hearing

Speaking ahead of the impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was "a sad day, which I wish we never had to face."

"President Trump's pressure campaign was 'out of bounds,' and every time he insists that it was 'perfect' he is saying that he is above the law," Pelosi said on Twitter, referring to how the Republican president has described his actions in the Ukraine saga.

Trump has described the impeachment probe as a "scam" and "hoax" in posts on Twitter. The White House's official account also chimed in as the proceedings began.

Fourth case of its kind — none (technically) ousted a president

It is the fourth time in US history that Congress has launched impeachment proceedings against a sitting president.

Two of those were against Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 and both resulted in their impeachments, or formal charges approved by the House, but both were acquitted by the Senate.

Former President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote to impeach him.