 PSG president targeted in Qatar athletics corruption probe | News | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

PSG president targeted in Qatar athletics corruption probe

French authorities informed the president of Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, that he is under formal investigation for alleged corruption in the bidding process for the World Athletics Championships.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi at a UEFA Congress

Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of French Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG), is being investigated for corruption in connection with the bidding process for this year's world athletics championships in Doha, judicial sources told several media outlets.

The preliminary charge of "active corruption" was filed against al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the beIN media group in his native Qatar, in mid-May. Under the French legal system, the process of "mis en examen" does not automatically trigger a trial, but al-Khelaifi is strongly suspected of corruption pertaining to the bidding process for this year's World Athletics Championships.

The chief executive of beIN, Yousef al-Obaidly, was also handed preliminary charges. The former president of the track and field world governing body, IAAF, Lamine Diack, is suspected of "passive corruption" in the same case.
 

ng/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

more to come...

Related content

Premier League Trophäe - Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

UEFA's financial fair play rules: 7 things you need to know 21.05.2019

Freshly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City could be hit with a ban from next season's Champions League after a potential breach of UEFA's financial fair play rules. But what is FFP and how does it work?

Frankreich Fußball Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Präsident von Paris Saint-Germain

Qatari PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi elected to UEFA Executive Committee with DFB support 07.02.2019

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been elected to key post at UEFA – with the support of the German FA. This comes despite widespread concerns about the influential Qatari's role at PSG and TV company BeIN Sports.

Monaco Fußball Paris Saint-Germain Präsident Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Swiss prosecutors quiz PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi over World Cup media rights 25.10.2017

Nasser al-Khelaifi, who is also head of the beIN media group, was grilled over allegations he obtained television rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups by bribing a former top FIFA executive. He denies any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  