 Paris Saint-Germain fined €100,000 for racial profiling | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain fined €100,000 for racial profiling

According to internal documents revealed by "Football Leaks," PSG's scouting department illegally gathered data on potential recruits' ethnicity. The club acknowledges this but denies a culture of racial profiling.

Fans von Paris Saint-Germain können bald eine vereinseigene Kryptowährung erwerben (Getty Images/AFP/P. Guyot)

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been fined €100,000 ($113,557 million) by the French Football League (LFP) after scouts were found to have racially profiled potential young recruits between 2013 and 2018.

According to research by the French investigative website Mediapart, part of the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) network processing documents from the so-called "Football Leaks" revelations, the club's scouting department used forms which included a drop-down menu featuring the options: French, North African, black African and West Indian.

In France, the recording and storing of personal data revealing a person's ethnicity is illegal and three club employees who were involved at the time have received suspended fines, including Bertrand Reuzeau, a PSG youth team director from 2013 to 2015.

"From what we can see, PSG did not use the information on ethnicity for discriminatory ends," said LFP disciplinary commissioner Sebastien Deneux at a press conference on Tuesday, dismissing suggestions that a culture of racial profiling exists at the club.

"It is more a case of individual clumsiness and collective negligence," he said, explaining how the system came into being at the club whose first team is coached by former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel. 

After the revelations in November 2018, the Qatari-owned club acknowledged and condemned the existence of the forms, which were used by the department responsible for scouting outside the Paris region, the Ile-de-France.

"These forms were an individual initiative of the head of this department," the club said. "The general management of the club never knew of an ethnic registration system."

Other Football Leaks documents revealed that UEFA, European football's governing body, had actively helped PSG avoid more serious punishment for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

mf/ (SID/AFP)

Related content

Geldregen Geldscheine Mercedes-Benz Arena zur blauen Stunde

Opinion: Greed is destroying football 03.11.2018

Lies, greed and secret plans for a European Super League: the latest round of Football Leaks reveal a new level of commercialization in football. DW's Joscha Weber says there's only one thing to do: turn off the TV!

UEFA Champions League | Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roter Stern Belgrad

PSG vs Red Star Belgrade under investigation for match-fixing 12.10.2018

PSG's 6-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade is under investigation for match-fixing, according to French newspaper L'Equipe. It is claimed bets amounting to almost €5 million were placed on a five-goal winning margin.

Frankreich Fußball Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - Les Herbiers VF

'Zero chance of winning': French minnows Les Herbiers prepare for PSG final 08.05.2018

French champions PSG are set to face third-division side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final as they look to complete a domestic treble. For star striker Kylian Mbappe, a reunion with a childhood teammate awaits.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 