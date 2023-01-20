Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation
Demonstrators and police have engaged in heavy clashes in the Peruvian capital of Lima. The protesters' anger is directed primarily against Interim President Dina Boluarte.
Unrest has been simmering for weeks
During protests against the Peruvian government, demonstrators and police clashed in the capital, Lima. Protesters hurled stones and fireworks at the police, who in turn responded with batons and volleys of tear gas.
Protesters demand release of imprisoned ex-president
Thousands of people, including many from remote regions of the country, went to Lima on Thursday under the slogan "Toma de Lima" (Taking Lima). The conflict escalated after elected President Pedro Castillo was removed from office a month ago and arrested on charges of attempting a coup d'etat. He has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest..
Anger directed at Interim President Boluarte
The demonstrators have identified the government of Dina Boluarte as their main opponent. They loudly called for her resignation. Boluarte, meanwhile, was defiant in a televised speech on Thursday, announcing consequences for those "who want to create chaos and disorder."
Peru: A deeply divided country
The protests, the worst the country has seen since the overthrow of autocrat Fujimori in 2000, show the country's deep division between an urban and economic elite largely concentrated in Lima and the poor rural areas where Pedro Castillo has his power base.
Protesters blame Boluarte for violence
Many of the demonstrators have come from poorer areas, like Paulina Consac, who traveled from Cusco with her Bible and is now marching through downtown Lima. For her, it is clear who is to blame. "Our God says thou shalt not kill your neighbor. Dina Boluarte is killing, she's making brothers fight," she told the Associated Press.
Demonstrators want to see Congress dissolved
The demonstrators demand the resignation of the head of state, the dissolution of Congress and Castillo's release. At times, the main streets of Lima were transformed into a pedestrian zone as the massive protests shut down traffic in parts of the capital.
Peru at a turning point?
While it had remained reasonably quiet during the day, demonstrators repeatedly threw stones at police barriers in the evening and at night. Police responded with tear gas that made most of the demonstrators flee. Pedro Mamani, a student at the National University of San Marcos, told AP that he sees his country at a "breaking point between dictatorship and democracy."
Fire burns in the center of Lima
During the protests, a building went up in flames in the center of Lima. More than 25 firefighting units were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses, the fire department's commander, Mario Casaretto, told broadcaster RPP. It was not initially clear whether the fire was linked to the protests.
Protests across the country
In the city of Arequipa, one person died and 10 others were injured when about 1,000 protesters tried to storm the city's airport. Few expect the situation to become any less tense in the immediate future: "This isn't ending today, it won't end tomorrow, but only once we achieve our goals," David Lozada said on the sidelines of the protests in Lima.