Protesting Putin: The Russian Opposition in Exile

Alexei Navalny’s death shocked Putin’s opposition, but it was also a signal to resist intimidation and to keep fighting for democracy and freedom. The Russian election, which confirmed Putin yet again as president, is seen by many as a sham election, as there were no serious contenders. People who oppose Putin - both in Russia and abroad - used the occasion to ramp up their volume and visibility. But what can they realistically achieve? And will Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya become the new face of the opposition?

A report by Oxana Evdokimova

