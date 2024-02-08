Protecting the climate

Why? This question is the subject of this film. One factor is the sluggish political action of governments in almost every country in the world -- despite numerous climate protection conferences. The lack of political action can often be traced to large fossil fuel companies, which have prevented the implementation of effective environmental and climate protection measures, fearing for their profit margins. For some time now, young people have also been fighting for radical change. Against ruthless companies and politicians who are incapable of acting, in their view. "Fridays for Future” and "The Last Generation” want to see an immediate change of course. Mojib Latif sympathizes with their concerns. But he wonders what their forms of protest, which he finds too radical, really achieve. In large parts of society, they tend to provoke anger, which can serve to increase society‘s lack of understanding. Have there ever been successful forms of protest? Perhaps other approaches are needed to convince people. Ultimately, however, each individual person -- and their human brain - may be at the root of the problem. Why? Solving complex problems in the long term is not the human brain’s strongpoint, says neuroscientist Henning Beck. "The structure of our brain negatively influences our behavior when tackling big problems.” In this documentary, numerous voices from the world of science weigh in, analyzing the ‘climate protection problem’ from different perspectives. During the documentary, it becomes clear why scientific educational work has not led to sufficient climate protection despite the clarity of the situation. The film shows which hurdles still need to be overcome -- economic and political, as well as very human ones - and how science can help.