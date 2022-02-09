 Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment | Shift - Living in the Digital Age | DW | 11.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shift

Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment

Cryptocurrencies are booming and people are increasingly using them as investments. What should you know before investing in digital currency?

Watch video 02:23

More in the Media Center

Kryptowährung goldene leuchtende Bitcoin Münze in der Hand eines Mannes Symbol der Kryptowährung elektronisches virtuelles Geld FOTOMONTAGE

World in Progress: Lebanon's run on cryptocurrency 09.02.2022

Sotheby's will accept cryptocurrency as payment for a rare diamond.

Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency for diamond 22.06.2021

Sotheby's will accept cryptocurrency for first time as payment for rare diamonds.

Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency for diamond auction 23.06.2021

To get US dollars, some Cubans are trading in cryptocurrencies, which can be used to pay for many things on the island.

Young Cubans invest in cryptocurrencies 05.04.2021

More from Shift Einzelbeiträge (englisch)

SHIFT vom 12.03.2022

The eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency 11.03.2022

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext von Shift verwenden!*** via Jannis Hektor SHIFT vom 05.03.2022 Quelle: Christina @ wocintechchat.com, unsplash.com

Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia 04.03.2022

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext von Shift verwenden!*** via Jannis Hektor SHIFT vom 05.03.2022 Quelle: cottonbro, pexels.com

Digital technology is programmed for men 04.03.2022

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext von Shift verwenden!*** via Jannis Hektor SHIFT vom 05.03.2022 Quelle: Writing with Fire (2021), Black Ticket Films

Women need more digital skills 04.03.2022

More from Shift

DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 11.03.2022

DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 04.03.2022

SHIFT vom 06.07.2021

What exactly is a meme? 25.02.2022

SHIFT vom 06.07.2021

What makes a meme go viral? 25.02.2022

Read also

Symbolbild Kryptowährung, digitale Währung, goldene physische Münze Bitcoin Laptop mit digitalem Binärcode

Cryptocurrencies 11.03.2022

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular worldwide – whether as an investment or as a means of payment. How do digital currencies work in everyday life and what should you know before you invest?

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** A Costa Rican hydropower plant has transformed into a green crypto-mining operation. But can energy-hungry cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin ever be compatible with climate targets? “I hereby declare that I took this photograph (Number...) and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online, in print, and on social media.”

Can cryptocurrency ever be environmentally friendly? 24.02.2022

A Costa Rican hydropower plant has transformed into a green crypto-mining operation. But can energy-hungry cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin ever be compatible with climate targets?

London, England, 10th December 2021. Juraj Kucka of Watford FC battles for possession with Yoane Wissa of Brentford during the Premier League match at Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Jacques Feeney / Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK SPI-1392-0058

Cryptocurrency and football's perfect match causes concerns 21.02.2022

The worlds of professional football and cryptocurrency have become increasingly enmeshed over the past year. Critics say it is reckless that the game has got so tied up with the unregulated, volatile sector.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 3/16/21 Bitcoin pulls back to below $55,000 as India considers ban on cryptocurrency.

Why is the Indian government cracking down on cryptocurrency? 16.12.2021

Fearing financial instability, the Indian government is in talks over a bill that could see a ban on private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework to bring in an official digital currency by its central bank.