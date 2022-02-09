Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cryptocurrencies are booming and people are increasingly using them as investments. What should you know before investing in digital currency?
Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular worldwide – whether as an investment or as a means of payment. How do digital currencies work in everyday life and what should you know before you invest?
A Costa Rican hydropower plant has transformed into a green crypto-mining operation. But can energy-hungry cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin ever be compatible with climate targets?
The worlds of professional football and cryptocurrency have become increasingly enmeshed over the past year. Critics say it is reckless that the game has got so tied up with the unregulated, volatile sector.
Fearing financial instability, the Indian government is in talks over a bill that could see a ban on private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework to bring in an official digital currency by its central bank.
