 Procrastination – Not so bad after all?

PSYCHOLOGY

Procrastination – Not so bad after all?

You're on deadline but you've got nothing done. You get up, look in the fridge, water the plants. It's procrastination at its best. Hate it? Well, it might not be all bad, says psychologist Jana Kühnel.

Symbolbild | Stress Arbeit Übermüdung Lernen (Colourbox)

It's Saturday and I'm extremely frustrated. I've got a project due on Monday and what am I doing? I'm standing in front of my fridge, with the door open, and I'm gazing into its depths, completely lost in thought. I'm not even looking for anything in particular. I'm just … procrastinating.

Procrastination is when you can't get a job done because you're always putting it off. And I get it all the time.

So although I'm supposed to be finishing my project, I'm staring at the inside of an empty fridge, hoping against hope that an idea (or a delicious piece of chocolate) will jump at me.

But why?

"You experience procrastination when you lose sight of long-term projects and instead focus on more attractive, short-term goals," says Dr. Jana Kühnel, a psychologist at the University of Ulm, Germany. 

Kühnel says some people are more prone to procrastination than others. Apparently, I belong to the first group.

Self-control is key

Symbolbild | Hund vor Kühlschrank (Colourbox)

Caught in the act ... of procrastination

Ironclad self-control is what you need to escape the lures of procrastination. 

"An action has to be continuously protected against attractive alternatives," says Kühnel.

Even a short walk to the fridge is an attractive alternative — at least it is to me.

"But it's important to distinguish between different types of procrastination," she says. "Sometimes, it can lead to severe suffering in people. That's called dysfunctional procrastination."

Functional procrastination, on the other hand, is quite different. If you're a functional procrastinator, avoiding a task could be the same as taking "micro-breaks." 

"Going to your fridge is a micro-break so long as it doesn't happen in an uncontrolled manner," the psychologist explains. 

I'm pretty sure that my fridge-excursions are completely out of control, but Kühnel reassures me.

"When you're at home, micro-breaks are much more apparent. But even at work you take short breaks by talking to your colleagues or glancing at your phone. You're delaying your work for a short moment. But that can also be helpful," she says.

We all procrastinate differently

Some people are unaware that they are procrastinating until their brains reach a peak performance. 

"Every person has a particular timeframe in which they work best," says Kühnel. "Postponing your work until such a time when you're at your best can be an intentional method to help you deal with demanding work."

Environmental factors also play a role in procrastination. So, for example, if you work in a distracting environment, you will probably find it harder to complete your tasks. For me that would be my home and my fridge.

And if on top of that your tasks, or work, are boring, that subconscious desire to delay them can be even stronger.

What can you do against procrastination?

Symbolbild | Frau mit Laptop im Cafe (Colourbox)

A change of scenery can help. Try working in a café?

Bearing in mind that procrastination isn't all bad, and that it can in fact be good at times, there are a few tricks to help you keep it under control. 

Kühnel talks about "implementation intentions." You should try to formulate your plans as precisely as possible and set yourself firm ground rules.

"For example, you could say to yourself: When I come home, I will immediately put on my running gear and go for a run," Kühnel explains. "But the ground rules have to be as concrete as possible."

People who are free to organize their days as they like should try to schedule their most important tasks during their daily performance peak — within that timeframe when they work the best. Some people are more active in the morning and can tackle more then than others, who might work better in the afternoon.

"It also helps to shield yourself from attractive alternatives to work. So instead of working from home and walking to the fridge every so often, you could sit in a café or another place that doesn't have those distracting features," Kühnel says. "You could also increase the hurdle, for example by leaving your phone in another room, so you have to get up to get it."

Yes, try that … unless, of course, you need your phone for your work.
 

  • Man on the couch (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Krämer)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    We're not moving enough

    The health of Germans is at its lowest in history, according to a new report that found just under nine percent of the population follow a 'completely healthy' lifestyle. And the problem is a lack of movement. On average, Germans spend 7.5 hours sitting per day. But it's not just them who are leading sedentary lives - the world over, people are spending too much time perched on their behinds.

  • Stress at the workplace (picture-alliance/AltoPress/Maxppp/T. Lannié)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Is sitting the new smoking?

    In recent years, sitting has been dubbed the 'new smoking' because of the seriousness of its public health risks. While not all scientists agree that it should be put in the same category as smoking, over the past 15 years too much time spent on one's backside has been linked to serious health issues, like low blood pressure, poor circulation, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

  • Woman on the sofa (Photographee.eu - Fotolia)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Not all sitting is equal

    But sitting in the office chair at work is not as strongly linked to long term health risks as sitting watching television is. Spending too much time in front of the telly has been consistently linked to an early death, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

  • Symbolbild - Arbeiten im Büro (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Frailty on the rise

    Women who spend more time sitting down as they age are at higher risk of becoming frail, according to new research from the University of Queensland in Australia. That means they’ll be less likely to recover from illnesses or injuries. But researchers also found the damage could be reversed - so up you hop! It's not too late to reduce the effects of too much time spent on your butt.

  • Woman at work (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/E. Audras)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Sit less, move more

    Scientists say, as your total sitting time increases so does your risk of an early death. But if you sit for less than 30 minutes at a time, you could reduce your risk of kicking the bucket too soon. For every 30 consecutive minutes you sit, try to match it with moving and walking for at least five minutes.

  • Geschäftsfrau steht im Büro (picture-alliance)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Enter: standing desks

    For office workers, sitting seems to be an unavoidable part of the day. Unless, of course, you write those emails on your feet. Adjustable desks that allow a sitting and standing option have become standard in many workplaces around the world. But the research shows they aren't the best solution - because even if you're standing, you don't expend much energy while staying in the one spot.

  • Aerobics (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Huff and puff

    Sitting will not undo the benefits of exercise, but the less time you spend sitting down the better. Health experts say it's important for us to move as often as possible, and increase our heartrates in the process - the World Health Organization recommends doing 150 minutes of moderate activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

    Author: Charli Shield


