Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in cities across the world

Demonstrators in London and other cities around the world have protested the bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip, which Israel launched following deadly terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians by the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza.