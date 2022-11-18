  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Japanese journalist Toru Kubota (C) is welcomed by his supporters upon his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after being released from a Myanmar prison in Tokyo, Japan on November 18, 2022.
Japenese journalist Toru Kubota reached Tokyo early on FridayImage: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsMyanmar

Prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty head home

28 minutes ago

High-profile international prisoners released as part of an amnesty by the junta in Myanmar, including a British former ambassador and an Australian former adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi, have reached Thailand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JiZt

A former British envoy, an Australian economic adviser, and a Japanese journalist flew to Thailand late Thursday after being freed by Myanmar's junta in an amnesty that pardoned almost 6,000 prisoners in total

Thousands have been jailed in a crackdown on dissent and public resistance since last year's military coup. 

First stop in Thailand for freed prisoners

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota touched down in Bangkok on Thursday evening. 

Bowman, who wore a traditional Burmese dress, did not comment as she was escorted by British embassy staff through the airport to a connecting flight. 

In this image taken from video by Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV, Briton Vicky Bowman is shown seated during a ceremony inside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Bowman, formerly Britain's ambassador to Myanmar, had been sentence to a year in prison along with her husbandImage: MRTV/AP/picture alliance

Bowman, British ambassador from 2002 to 2006, was jailed for a year along with her husband for failing to declare they were residing at a different address to the one on their foreigner's registration certificate. The military said her husband, prominent Myanmar artist Htein Lin, would also be released.

US-Myanmar citizen Kyaw Htay Oo told AFP he was "very happy." 

"I haven't thought what I'm going to do when I get back home," he said. "What I know is Myanmar is still not free."

In this image taken from video by Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV, American Kyaw Htay Oo, center, poses with unidentified officials at the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Kyaw Htay Oo (center of the photo) was among those pardoned on ThursdayImage: MRTV/AP/picture alliance

Kubota traveled on to Tokyo, where he spoke to the press on landing early on Friday morning. He expressed his gratitude for his release after a comparatively brief three-and-a-half-month stint in prison. 

"I was released so quickly thanks to supporters in Japan, the press and government officials who made efforts to resolve the situation," he told reporters at Haneda airport. 

Toru Kubota speaks to reporters at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Toru Kubota spoke to reporters in Tokyo on his return early on FridayImage: Kyodo News/AP/picture alliance

Kubota became the fifth international journalist to be detained since the coup, all of whom have since now been released, when he was picked up at near an anti-government rally in Yangon.

Australian Turnell 'in very good spirits' — PM Albanese 

Australian economist Sean Turnell had a longer stay behind bars. He had been working as an assistant to ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and was detained shortly after the coup.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said he was "free and on his way to his family," sharing an image of her with him. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Turnell had made it clear in a conversation that he had been counting his 650 days in detention. 

"He's not a large man, for those of you who have seen photos of him, and clearly he has lost weight," Albanese said. "But he was in very good spirits, it must be said, but he's been checked over."

"We need to make sure after 650 days — and he was clearly counting them, he said to me this is day 650 — that can have a physical toll, but it can have other health tolls as well." 

In this image taken from video by Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV, Japanese national Toru Kubota, front, and Australian Sean Turnell, center, are shown seated during a ceremony inside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Economist Turnell, on the left of this image in a gray shirt, worked with Aung San Suu KyiImage: MRTV/AP/picture alliance

Albanese said Turnell would travel on to Australia escorted by Australian diplomats and that he was receiving medical support. 

The prime minister also said the economist had not lost his sense of humor. 

"He is from my electorate and apologized for not voting at the election," Albanese joked. "I assured him he wouldn't be fined, and that was understandable." Voting is compulsory in Australia; not turning up without a good reason can result in a fine.

Myanmar's amnesty coincides with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok which several world leaders including Albanese are attending. 

Junta says 5,774 pardoned on Myanmar's national day

According to a statement from the junta in Myanmar, a total of 5,774 prisoners were due to be released on Thursday to mark the country's national day, "including some 600 women:" 

Three former ministers in Aung San Suu Kyi's government, including close confidants Thein Oo and lawyer Kyaw Hoe, were among those released, as was a spokesperson for Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), Myo Nyunt. 

The junta did not say how many of those being released had been arrested as part of the crackdown since the February 2021 coup. 

UNESCO says that at least 170 journalists have been detained in Myanmar since the coup and that almost 70 remain in detention. 

More than 2,300 civilians have been killed since the military crackdown on dissent after it ousted Suu Kyi's government, according to a Myanmar monitoring group. 

Meanwhile, the junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the prisoner release but said there was not sign the junta was opening up more generally. 

"It is one bright spot in what is otherwise an incredibly dark time," Blinken told reporters at the APEC summit in Bangkok. 

A spokesperson for Amnesty International's regional office told the AFP news agency, "Thousands of people jailed since the coup in Myanmar have done nothing wrong and should never have been imprisoned in the first place."

Hope for Myanmar rests on ASEAN overcoming its inaction

msh/aw (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo start his working agenda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, by visiting the Royal Palace of Cambodia

ASEAN agrees on East Timor but Myanmar crisis clouds summit

ASEAN agrees on East Timor but Myanmar crisis clouds summit

After waiting more than a decade, East Timor will now be able to attend meetings en route to gaining full membership. Meanwhile, violence in Myanmar continues to cast a shadow over ASEAN.
PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
Suu Kyi during a ceremony in February 2018.

Myanmar: Suu Kyi jail sentence extended by 3 years

Myanmar: Suu Kyi jail sentence extended by 3 years

Myanmar's junta has accused former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting bribes from a businessman. The extended sentence leaves her with a 26-year total prison term.
Law and JusticeOctober 12, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a pink umbrella with signs hanging from it and writing in Thai

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Rule of Law10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft gun that missfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft gun that missfired on Poland

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

COVID Special vom 17.11.2022 - Essen verbindet – gegenseitige Hilfe in der Pandemie

'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities

'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities

Health10 hours ago03:34 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage