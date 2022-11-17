Myanmar releases four foreign prisoners

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota are among those being set free.
The military junta in Myanmar has released up to 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under an amnesty, according to independent news outlet, Myanmar Now.
Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.
Maynmar Now reported that the fourth foreigner to be freed is American botanist Kyaw Htay Oo.
Three buses carrying prisoners freed by the military junta were seen leaving Yangon's Insein prison on Thursday, Reuters and AFP news agency reported.
The busses left the main gate of the colonial-era prison in the afternoon and passed by a crowd of around 200 people, an AFP reporter said.
Foreigners sentenced in recent months
In October, Kubota was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for filming an anti-government protest in July.
Kubota was the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster of the US, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan — all of whom were later freed and deported.