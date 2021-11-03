En route to becoming the most prolific pop star of his period, Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958-April 21, 2016) bent both gender and genre.

At once a guitar god, keyboard king and dance-floor deity, Prince was rock 'n' roll royalty, fluent in funk and just as glad to play some jazz. His untimely death at the age of 57 in 2016 left a shocked world wanting more.