Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Prince Rogers Nelson

En route to becoming the most prolific pop star of his period, Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958-April 21, 2016) bent both gender and genre.

At once a guitar god, keyboard king and dance-floor deity, Prince was rock 'n' roll royalty, fluent in funk and just as glad to play some jazz. His untimely death at the age of 57 in 2016 left a shocked world wanting more.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit trial likely in late 2022: US judge 03.11.2021

The British royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of forcing her to have sex at the home of the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein 20 years ago.
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew wants Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse-related lawsuit dismissed 30.10.2021

Prince Andrew's lawyers have requested that a US judge toss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. She received a settlement from Jeffrey Epstein and says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as she is shown the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Baton that will carry a message from her during a relay which starts at Buckingham Palace before 7,500 bearers take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days, in Windsor, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth spends night at hospital 22.10.2021

The 95-year-old monarch spent a night in hospital after receiving medical advice to rest. She will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.
Burning tires block a road, set by protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Workers angry about the nation’s lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Haiti: General strike comes after mass kidnapping of 17 missionaries 19.10.2021

The streets of Port-au-Prince were eerily quiet Monday due to a general strike called over the security situation. The general strike comes days after 17 US and Canadian missionaries were abducted.
The International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp remains closed, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

US starts flying Haitian migrants home from Texas 19.09.2021

Three flights carrying Haitians have reportedly left Texas for Port-au-Prince after an influx of border crossings. Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said they were welcome home.
The Prince of Wales visit to Scotland. The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, tours the Granary Accommodation, with Lord Thurso (left) and Michael Fawcett (right), which he officially opened during a visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:42618767

Prince Charles' closest aide resigns over Saudi donor scandal 05.09.2021

Michael Fawcett has stepped aside to allow a probe into allegations that he offered to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a wealthy Saudi businessman.
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint on the road in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

Saudi Arabia and Taliban unlikely to revive old alliances 28.08.2021

Once allies, Saudi Arabia and the Taliban have been divided by war, betrayal, and 9/11. As Afghanistan changes and Middle East relations shift, the two won't rekindle ties, but another nation is looking closely at Kabul.
31.8.1969, USA, Isle Of Wight Festival American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on 31st August 1969. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnwarxHusseinx 48004466

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of minor 17.08.2021

The lawsuit was filed before the deadline of a 2019 law that allowed victims of child abuse to sue their alleged attackers in cases that were too old to pursue due to a statute of limitations.
Epstein investigation. File photo dated 12/6/19 of the Duke of York as he hosted a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. A lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein has branded it outrageous that a year has passed since the Duke of York publicly promised to co-operate with the US authorities. Issue date: Friday November 20, 2020. Andrew - the Queen's second son - stepped down from public life on November 20 2019, following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:56705280

Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth? 13.08.2021

After Harry and Meghan's accusations, and the recent death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has now Prince Andrew to deal with. Can she withstand the pressure?
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 12.08.2021 12.08.2021

A dire warning that the world is running out of time - Dutch farmers are under pressure to reduce nitrogen emissions - The Belarusian regime remains defiant in the face of new sanctions - An unprecedented crisis for the British royal family - And a special focus on tourism in Cyprus

The tin containing plastic wrapped icing of a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday July 29, 1981, which has fetched 1,850 pounds (2,565 dollars US) at auction at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, England, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)

Piece of Charles and Diana royal wedding cake fetches over $2500 12.08.2021

A piece of cake from the wedding of Charles and Diana has sold for thousands of dollars at auction. The 40-year-old slice attracted bidders from all over the world.
Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind. *Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions. CAP/PLF Image supplied by Capital Pictures

Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for sexual assault 09.08.2021

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has launched a legal case against the member of the British royal family. Prince Andrew had previously denied having sex with the then-teenager.
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. - Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public alongside his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint appearance since a palace crisis involving the prince rocked the kingdom. (Photo by - / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Jordan: Court convicts 2 men over coup plot against King Abdullah II 12.07.2021

A security court sentenced a former top aide and a member of the royal family to 15 years in prison for allegedly trying to oust of King Abdullah II and install his half-brother, Prince Hamzah.
Prinzessin Diana, aufgenommen am 21.7.1997 bei ihrem Besuch des Northwick Park Krankenhauses in London (Archivfoto). Dianas geheime Tonbandaufnahmen wurden in der Nacht zum Freitag (05.03.2004) zum ersten Mal auf dem US-Sender NBC ausgestrahlt. Der Inhalt ist nicht neu, den hat ihr britischer Biograf Andrew Morton bereits 1992 in dem Bestseller «Diana, ihre wahre Geschichte» veröffentlicht. Aber fast sieben Jahre nach ihrem tödlichen Autounfall in Paris aus dem Munde der zutiefst unglücklichen Lady Di von quälender Eifersucht, Bulimie und Selbstmordversuchen zu hören, ist erneut schockierend. Foto: John Stillwell dpa (zu dpa 0259 vom 05.03.2004) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Princess Diana statue unveiled in London 01.07.2021

Marking what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her sons William and Harry unveiled a statue as a tribute to her. Here's a look back at her legacy.
A man is seen through heavy smog in the town of Pristina on December 17, 2019. - Pristina and many other cities across Kosovo experienced high levels of visible air pollution. Over the past months Pristina was listed as one of the cities suffering from the worst air quality in the world. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

World in Progress: Hidden crises 23.06.2021

The invisible danger of pollution kills around seven million people per year. It's especially bad in big cities like Jakarta for instance. Haiti has been in turmoil for years. Escalating gang violence has pushed thousands from their homes in the capital Port-au-Prince. And the pandemic has intensified the strain on humanitarian aid as funding dropped. Where do we go from here?
Demonsrators protest amid the celebration of the National Flag Day, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 May 2021. President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, called on Tuesday all the forces of the country to dialogue for the signing of a 25-year political agreement, in a context marked by the worsening of the government crisis and the climate of insecurity in the Caribbean nation. EFE / JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD Moise calls for dialogue to sign a 25-year political agreement in Haiti ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJEANxMARCxHERVExABELARDx AME8702 20210518-637569767917470649

World in Progress: Haiti on the brink 23.06.2021

Escalating gang violence has pushed over 8,000 women and children from their homes in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in the past few weeks. That's according to UNICEF. Hundreds of families from impoverished communities had to flee to temporary shelters that are running out of water and food. This comes amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases.
Show more articles