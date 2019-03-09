 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returns to Algeria amid protests | News | DW | 10.03.2019

News

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returns to Algeria amid protests

Algeria's ailing and embattled president has returned home after being treated at a Swiss hospital for the past two weeks. His return comes amid a strike and mass protests against his decision to run for another term.

A student takes part in protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria (Reuters/Z. Bensemra)

A government plane believed to be carrying Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika landed at a military airport outside of the capital on Sunday, amid massive protests calling for an end to Bouteflika's 20-year-rule.

The 82-year-old president, who has been rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, had spent the past two weeks receiving treatment at a hospital in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tens of thousands of Algerians have been peacefully protesting over the past three weeks against Bouteflika's decision to run for a fifth term during the upcoming April 18 election.

The National Liberation Front (FLN), the top Algerian party backing Bouteflika, said on Sunday that it was willing to work with all parties to end the crisis.

Army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah also said on Sunday that the military and the people "have the same vision of the future."

The statement indicated a possible shift after Salah issued a warning earlier that the military would not allow a breakdown in security.

Read more: As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (Getty Images/AFP/R. Kramdi)

Bouteflika has been rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013

Strikes shut down schools, transport

State and private companies staged a partial strike on Sunday to protest Bouteflika's re-election bid.

The strike shuttered most shops in the capital Algiers and halted trams, buses and trains run by the striking companies, reported news agency AFP.

Thousands of high school students marched peacefully in the capital, while teachers and students occupied several universities in defiance of the Education Ministry's decision to move up spring holidays and close campuses.

The protest movement had demanded a change in Algeria's political system that has kept Bouteflika in power over the past two decades. Young Algerians have also voiced anger about unemployment and corruption.

Watch video 02:25

Massive protests against President Bouteflika in Algeria

rs/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Algerians rally against ailing president as opposition activist arrested in Switzerland

Masses of Algerians have protested demanding hospitalized President Abdelaziz Bouteflika drop his bid for a fifth term. One opposition member went to great lengths to obtain details on the president's current condition. (08.03.2019)  

Algeria: Protesters reject president's 'compromise'

Thousands of demonstrators have called on Algeria's Constitutional Council to reject the president's bid for a fifth term. President Bouteflika is thought to be in ailing health and is rarely seen in public. (04.03.2019)  

Algeria: Thousands protest against fifth term for president

Algerians opposed to a fifth term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika have staged rallies ranked as the largest since the 2011 Arab Spring. Largely peaceful protests in Algiers ended in scuffles with police. (01.03.2019)  

As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye

A painful colonial past and strategic ties guide France's low-key response to Algeria's anti-government demonstrations — even as critics at home call on Paris to side with the street. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (08.03.2019)  

Massive protests against President Bouteflika in Algeria 09.03.2019

Thousands of people have protested against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office. The 82-year-old leader has ruled Algeria for the past twenty years and is in ill health.

Algerien Präsidentschaftswahlen l Proteste

Algerians rally against ailing president as opposition activist arrested in Switzerland 08.03.2019

Masses of Algerians have protested demanding hospitalized President Abdelaziz Bouteflika drop his bid for a fifth term. One opposition member went to great lengths to obtain details on the president's current condition.

Algerien Algier - Abdelaziz Bouteflika im Rollstuhl zur Wahl 2017

President keeps out of sight as Algeria's protests spread 06.03.2019

Algeria reels from protests as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stays out of sight. Demonstrators don't just want the 82-year-old out: They're demanding the fall of the regime. Who really pulls the strings in Algeria?

