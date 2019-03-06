 Algerians rally against ailing president as opposition activist arrested in Switzerland | News | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Algerians rally against ailing president as opposition activist arrested in Switzerland

Masses of Algerians have protested demanding hospitalized President Abdelaziz Bouteflika drop his bid for a fifth term. One opposition member went to great lengths to obtain details on the president's current condition.

Algerians protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy for a fifth term in office (Getty Images/AFP/R. Kramdi)

Tens of thousands of Algerians marched through the streets of Algiers and other cities across the country on Friday, protesting 82-year-old Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy for a fifth term as the country's president.

Read more:  As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye

Bouteflika, who has not been seen since he checked into a Swiss hospital for "routine medical tests" on February 24, issued a warning to protestors, calling on them to be vigilant and cautious, "in case this peaceful expression is infiltrated by some insidious party … which could cause chaos."  

Warnings of civil war and terrorism

Bouteflika, who is rarely seen in public, has been confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in 2013. In his message to protesters, he warned of a return to civil war — which gripped the country in the 1990s — as well as the "crises and tragedies caused by terrorism" across North Africa. 

Despite being officially banned since 2001, demonstrations have been growing in size across the country for the past two weeks. Still, organizers have been extremely clear about the fact that their protests are peaceful, going so far as to organize first-aid stations and clean streets after protests end.

Meanwhile in Geneva

Away from the mass protests in Algeria, Swiss police confirmed they had arrested businessman and opposition activist Rachid Nekkaz for trespassing at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) where Bouteflika is being treated. Nekkaz, who sought to run against Bouteflika but has been barred due to the fact that he once possessed French citizenship, told onlookers outside the HUG, "40 million Algerians want to know where the president is."

Bouteflika, who has been Algeria's president since April 27, 1999, announced his intention to run for a fifth term on February 10. The country's Constitutional Council now has until March 13 to approve candidates for the April 18 election.

Watch video 01:52

Thousands protest Algerian president's bid for 5th term

js/sms (AFP, dpa) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye

A painful colonial past and strategic ties guide France's low-key response to Algeria's anti-government demonstrations — even as critics at home call on Paris to side with the street. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (08.03.2019)  

President keeps out of sight as Algeria's protests spread

Algeria reels from protests as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stays out of sight. Demonstrators don't just want the 82-year-old out: They're demanding the fall of the regime. Who really pulls the strings in Algeria? (06.03.2019)  

Protests in Algeria as president moves closer to 5th run

Amid street protests, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika vowed not to serve a full term if re-elected for the 5th time. The so-called "living dead" leader is rarely seen in public. His pledge was made in a letter. (03.03.2019)  

Algeria: Thousands protest against fifth term for president

Algerians opposed to a fifth term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika have staged rallies ranked as the largest since the 2011 Arab Spring. Largely peaceful protests in Algiers ended in scuffles with police. (01.03.2019)  

Merkel's Algeria visit called off as Bouteflika falls ill

Chancellor Merkel's visit to Algeria has been called off because President Bouteflika is too sick to meet. The two-day trip was part of an effort to stem migration from North Africa in an election year in Germany. (20.02.2017)  

In Algiers, Bouteflika takes fourth oath to lead a fractured Algeria

Algeria's president has taken his oath of office for a fourth term. In power since 1999, Abdelaziz Bouteflika officially received 81.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election. (28.04.2014)  

Opinion: Algeria's phantom president

Abdelaziz Bouteflika was re-elected for a fourth term as Algeria's president with 81.53 percent of the vote. But the president is just a puppet controlled by a corrupt political elite, comments DW's Nils Naumann. (18.04.2014)  

Activists target Algeria's 'farcical' elections

Algeria has not seen the same revolutionary sentiment as other authoritarian regimes in the region, but the farcical nature of upcoming presidential elections have engendered discontent. (16.04.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands protest Algerian president's bid for 5th term  

Related content

Algerien Algier - Abdelaziz Bouteflika im Rollstuhl zur Wahl 2017

President keeps out of sight as Algeria's protests spread 06.03.2019

Algeria reels from protests as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stays out of sight. Demonstrators don't just want the 82-year-old out: They're demanding the fall of the regime. Who really pulls the strings in Algeria?

Algerien Protest gegen die Wiederwahl Bouteflikas

Inside Europe: France's relationship with Algeria 08.03.2019

The United States has backed ongoing popular protests in Algeria against a fifth term for 82-year-old president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. But one country with longstanding ties with the North African country has been almost silent. That's former colonial power France, home to a sizable Algerian diaspora and a complicated relationship with Algiers. Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.

Algerien Proteste gegen die Regierung

Algeria: Thousands protest against fifth term for president 01.03.2019

Algerians opposed to a fifth term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika have staged rallies ranked as the largest since the 2011 Arab Spring. Largely peaceful protests in Algiers ended in scuffles with police.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  