Premier League: Ilkay Gündogan leads Manchester City comeback to hold off Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool and win eighth title

Manchester City are the champions of England for the eighth time, pipping Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool to the title on the final day and dashing any hopes of the Treble or even the Quadruple thanks to a dramatic Ilkay Gündogan inspired comeback.

With 69 minutes played, City surprisingly found themselves two goals against an Aston Villa side coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile at Anfield, Liverpool were drawing 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, putting them level on points with City but behind on goal difference and requiring one more goal.

They got it through Mohamed Salah and another through Andy Robertson to win 3-1, but it was irrelevant, with German international Gündogan having already started and finished a stirring City comeback in Manchester, taking the title out of Liverpool's hands.

While Pep Guardiola's City celebrated a second consecutive league title, a third in four years and sixth of the Premier League era, Liverpool remain on 19, one behind record champions Manchester United, whose supporters cheered their blue neighbors' win while watching their own team lose away at Crystal Palace and finish sixth.

City's title win also ended Liverpool's dream of an unprecedented Quadruple of Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League. The Treble is also out of reach, with United remaining the only English club to have achieved the feat.

But, having already won the League Cup and FA Cup, both in penalty shootouts against Chelsea, Klopp's side can still win a triumvirate of cups should they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League in Paris on May 28.

City were dramatically knocked out by Real in the semifinal.