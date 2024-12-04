  1. Skip to content
Premature babies – music encourages brain development

April 12, 2024

The constant peep and squeak of equipment is just one stimulus that preemies are exposed to in neonatology wards. And hospital stress can leave lifelong traces in their brains. A research team found that music promotes neural network development.

