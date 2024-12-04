Premature babies – music encourages brain development

HealthSwitzerlandPremature babies – music encourages brain developmentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthSwitzerland04/12/2024April 12, 2024The constant peep and squeak of equipment is just one stimulus that preemies are exposed to in neonatology wards. And hospital stress can leave lifelong traces in their brains. A research team found that music promotes neural network development. https://p.dw.com/p/4d3mgAdvertisement