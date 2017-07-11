Powerful earthquake hits Mexico's Pacific coast

Mexico was hit by a powerful earthquake on Monday.

Witnesses in Mexico City reported buildings shaking. There were no immediate reports of destruction, with the mayor of Mexico City reporting no major damage.

However, an evacuation order was issued for buildings in the capital, according to local reports.

The Mexican National Seismological Service said the earthquake was magnitude 6.8, with the epicenter several hundred kilometers west of Mexico City.

The United States Geological Survey put the figure at 7.5 and said a tsunami was possible.

The quake comes on the anniversary of Mexico's deadliest recorded earthquake, when more there were more than 5,000 fatalities reported after the capital was struck by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake on September 19, 1985.

jsi/aw (EFE, AFP)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.