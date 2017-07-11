 Portugal: Scientists unearth remains of large dinosaur skeleton | News | DW | 29.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Portugal: Scientists unearth remains of large dinosaur skeleton

Fragments of the remains were first found in a backyard during construction work. Paleontologists say it may be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists pose during a phase of the excavation works of a partial skeleton of a sauropod dinosaur at the Monte Agudo fossil site

Scientists believe the skeleton belonged to a sauropod

Researchers at the University of Lisbon said on Monday a fossilized skeleton unearthed in a backyard could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe.

In 2017, a property owner in the central Portuguese city of Pombal was digging up in his garden to make way for expansion when he discovered fossilized fragments from the dinosaur.

The property owner contacted paleontologists, who took to the backyard and uncovered a rib about three meters long at the beginning of this month. 

A view during a phase of the excavation works of a partial skeleton of a sauropod dinosaur at the Monte Agudo fossil site

The excavation work at the Monte Agudo fossil site in Pombal is likely to continue

What do we know about the unearthed remains? 

"It's one of the biggest specimens discovered in Europe, perhaps in the world," paleontologist Elisabete Malafaia, from the Faculty of Sciences at Lisbon University, told the AFP news agency on Monday.

According to the faculty, the dinosaur was possibly about 25 meters (82 feet) long and 12 meters tall and lived around 145 million years ago, during the Upper Jurassic period.

The scientists said the skeleton likely belonged to a sauropod. The plant-eating, four-legged species is characterized by long necks and tails. 

Are there animals that survived from the age of the dinosaurs?

fb/jsi (AFP, Reuters) 

DW recommends

Scientists find Tyrannosaurus had two more species other than 'rex'

A group of researchers say the "most famous of all dinosaurs actually includes three species." Some scientists not involved with the study have raised doubts though.  

Texas drought reveals 113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints

A megadrought exposed the tracks of an Acrocanthosaurus dinosaur in a dried-up river bed.  

Argentina: Scientists discover giant dinosaur 'Meraxes'

The newly discovered carnivorous dinosaur had a massive head and tiny arms, similar to the famous T. rex. The small front limbs may have held an advantage for survival.  

Advertisement