Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl, one of Mexico's most active volcanoes, has been particularly lively in recent days. Lava eruptions of such magnitude were last observed in 2020. Now, the mountain is once again living up to its name: Popocatépetl means "smoking mountain" in Nahuatl. And indeed, the volcano has been belching out ash, steam, and gas at alarming rates in the past week.