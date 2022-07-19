Pop art pioneer Claes Oldenburg dies

Claes Oldenburg created monumental pop art sculptures right in the center of cities so that they would be clearly visible.
His "Pickaxe" on the banks of the Fulda River in Kassel in central Germany measures 12 meters (39 feet) and looks as if Hercules himself had rammed it into the ground. Claes Oldenburg created it in 1982 for the documenta 7.
In Münster in western Germany, the "Giant Pool Balls" he created near Lake Aa were part of the 1977 open-air exhibition, "Skulptur-Projekte" (Sculpture Projects). Another of his works is the huge clothes peg, titled "Clothespin," that rises 30 meters into the sky between Chicago's skyscrapers.
Consumption, pop culture and humor
Claes Thure Oldenburg was born on January 28, 1929. His father was a Swedish diplomat stationed in the US. The family moved to Stockholm before his birth to ensure that he could become a Swedish citizen before returning to the US.
Like his 'Pickaxe' in Kassel, Claes Oldenburg's sculpture's can't be missed
Initially, Oldenburg wanted to become a writer. Having studied art and English literature in Chicago, in 1950 he began a traineeship at a newspaper where he worked as a police reporter for six months. Later, he earned his money as a graphic artist. In 1956, when he was 27 years old, Oldenburg moved to New York just as pop art was about to dominate the creative scene.
Following the Abstract Expressionism of Jackson Pollock, other artists came to the city such as Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg — and Claes Oldenburg — to address subjects such as consumption and popular culture.
Mid-century pop art masterpieces
Oldenburg's initial inspiration came from a toy pistol, a ray gun. In 1959, his "Empire (Papa) Ray Gun," which dangled from the ceiling in his first exhibition on Lower East Side Manhattan, somehow resembled a prehistoric tool.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Pool Balls' (1977) in Munster
Claes Oldenburg installed three giant billiard balls in a lakeside park in Munster in 1977. Made of concrete, they are 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) in diameter. It was the first work he did together with his wife, the art historian Coosje van Bruggen. The idea was to bring art directly to people, bypassing museums.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Spitzhacke' (1982) in Kassel
At Documenta 7 in Kassel, Oldenburg rammed a huge pickaxe into the ground on the banks of the Fulda River. Oldenburg came up with the motif because the pickaxe was used throughout the city after the Second World War to remove the rubble and rebuild the city, which had been left in ruins.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Garden Hose' (1983) in Freiburg im Breisgau
An artificial water spigot nearly 11 meters high, encircled by the larger-than-life red garden hose connected to it, is located in Freiburg im Breisgau. Here, too, the husband-wife artist couple of Oldenburg and van Bruggen explored the site before selecting an appropriate object for the sculpture. As allotment gardens had previously been located in the park, the pair chose a garden hose.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Inverted Collar and Tie' (1994) in Frankfurt am Main
In the middle of Frankfurt's banking district stands the almost 12-meter-high sculpture made of fiberglass. It shows a tie and collar, representing the business apparel of the city's bankers and hedge fund managers, turned on its head. In this way, the artwork almost appears to be a harbinger of the 2007 financial crisis.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Houseball' (1997) in Berlin
Oldenburg set up an 11-meter-tall bundle covered in knotted rope in Berlin. The bundle, woven through with oversized furnishings, symbolizes the belongings of Bohemian immigrants who had fled in the early 18th century because of their faith. They landed in Berlin and built the Bohemian Bethlehem Church. The sculpture stands on the site of the former church, which was demolished in 1963.
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany
'Dropped Cone' (2001) in Cologne
An overturned ice cream cone on the roof of a shopping arcade is one of Oldenburg's favorite works of art. It is inspired by the two towers of Cologne Cathedral, which shape the cityscape. When asked whether the sculpture could be understood as a heavenly sign, he told the local newspaper, the "Kölner Stadtanzeiger" in an interview: "Yes, it is like ice falling from the sky and landing there."
Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider
Later on, he built a museum for the "Ray Gun" that became a magnet for "trash culture," including a series of happenings known as "Ray Gun Theater."
His preference for trivial objects manifested itself in the Mouse Museum, which he exhibited for the first time in 1972 at the Documenta 5 in Kassel. It was a bizarre collection of industrially-manufactured consumer goods, ranging from rusty nails, cigarette butts and toothbrushes to souvenirs, which he presented behind a display case like evidence of a new age.
Oldenburg's primary subject was everyday American culture. In 1959, he entitled an installation made of found objects "The Street." He gave form to the gray and brown objects of cardboard, rubble and jute, which were as dirty as the New York streets beyond 5th Avenue themselves were. Since he had no money, the artist had to use anything he could get his hands on for free.
This was followed in 1961 by The Store, a small shop on the Lower East Side. But rather than offering up sausages and cheese, the place displayed crumpled cakes made of plaster and wire, or "decaying" sandwiches.
All these amateurishly painted art objects had no other function than to be art, representing the glittering consumer world with its industrially manufactured mass products. Claes Oldenburg brought them into his art world, giving them back their individual dignity, as he himself described it.
His "soft objects" then followed — light switches, telephones and fabric dusters recalling Surrealism, art as an imitation of real life. In 1969, Oldenburg protested against the Vietnam War by mounting a tree-high-size lipstick tube onto a tank that he pushed across the grounds of Yale University.
Oldenburg's 'Lipstick (Ascending) on Caterpillar Tracks'
Many of the "Colossal Monuments," as he called these huge, inflated sculptures of the 1970s in public spaces, were created together with his wife, artist Coosje van Bruggen. The two married in 1977 and remained artistic partners until van Bruggen's death in 2009.
Pop art that didn't want to be pop art
Pop art was a label that only described Claes Oldenburg's art to a limited extent. The consumer objects he painted and "defamiliarized" were not meant to be a celebration of consumerism.
The artist was working on new sculptures that were sometimes soft, sometimes huge and sometimes hard. The use of everyday objects merely served as a means of exploring forms.
The collector couple Irene and Peter Ludwig recognized the relevance of Oldenburg's work in the 1970s and bought significant works. It is thanks to them that many objects from the early period can be found in Europe, such as in Cologne, Vienna and Budapest.
Claes Oldenburg died on July 18, 2022 at the age of 93.
